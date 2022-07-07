The Best Deals This Week, From Shroomy Alt ‘Coffee’ to Le Creuset Pots

Greetings, dear readers. It’s that time of the week again, where we scour the internet’s vast, virtual ocean for the best deals, and beam them directly to your screens. We want you to enjoy the weekend, and the only thing standing in your way is the thought of spending unnecessary moola. That’s where our top-tier money-saving senses come in.

Last week’s steals and deals included discounted Ninja kitchen gadgets and Western-style threads to make sure you have a few rootin’-tootin’ summer ‘fits. This week, we humbly present you with savings on products from steamy sex toys to a shroomy, adaptogenic coffee alternative to 86 those caffeine jitters, these sales will elevate your mere mortal existence to a whole other world. Go forth and add to cart.

The best Amazon deals right now

We love a daily tea ritual, and this glass-pot electric kettle for 14% off makes us want to sip on our matcha even more. It brings a full pitcher of water to a boil in as little as three minutes, has a LED indicator to let you know the water is ready, and automatically shuts off once it’s done.

Do we need a popcorn machine in our house? Definitely not. Do we want one? Yes. This one is 40% off and will give your movie dates a serious upgrade. Start with butter-flavored oil to get movie theater popcorn out the gate or use a neutral oil and season it to your liking. You can pop up to three gallons of corn at a time, then use the drawer that collects reject kernels for easy cleanup. Let’s get poppin’.

Prime members exclusively get 60% off the Echo Dot, which uses Alexa technology to play music, answer questions, recite news, and do whatever else your heart desires. (Not that, though.) It’s also perfect timing to make sure your Prime membership is up to date, since Amazon’s annual Prime Day is next week (July 12–13).

Dyson’s sales event

The home tech brand extended its Dyson Week sales event through July 16 and has added another literal fan favorite among its deals lineup. Save up to $120 on its state-of-the-art air purifiers. The Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan is $100 off, captures pollutants, and offers a HEPA-filtered stream of smooth, cool air. For a model with some extra oomph, the Purify Cool Formaldehyde TP09 Purifying Fan destroys and detects formaldehyde and cleanses the air in an entire room for $120 off.

MUD\WTR’s no-crash coffee alternative

We adore MUD\WTR, the mushroom-based, chai-like, adaptogenic coffee alternative, and love it even more now that MUD\WTR is offering a rare 30% off on orders over $65. Use code MUDSUMMER22 at checkout to stock up on our favorite morning drink that gives us a buzz without the jitters and the mid-afternoon crash. It has just one seventh the amount of caffeine compared to coffee, but still gave our reviewer a much-needed “tap” (rather than unpleasant “jolt”) of caffeine.

Lovehoney’s 60% off sale

In the words of Borat, it’s sexy time. Lovehoney has your back with its 60% off sale across all categories including sex toys, lingerie, lube, and bondage accessories. The only womanizer we approve of is the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator, which is currently 25% off. With a 4.6-star average rating, it provides a “deliciously gentle suction with pulsations to lavish your sensitive clitoral nerve-endings with a featherlight contactless caress,” per its product description.

Marc Jacobs’ Heaven archive sale

We’re already a fan of cursed images, but it’s even more of a treat when they’re printed on our clothing. The iconic Marc Jacobs dropped an archive sale for the 90s-inspired Heaven by Marc Jacobs line, with select items 40% off. It’s filled with punky-grunge threads that have all the uncanny terror of a DALL-E rendering. Some of our favorite pieces include unisex hoodies and this E.T. mini skirt.

Le Creuset’s summer savings

The French cookware brand is offering massive summer savings on its popular Deep Dutch Oven. It’s currently $130 off and comes in over 10 punchy colors. Use it to slow-cook, roast, bake, and fry any of your delectable creations. Compared to its OG model, this one has extra depth to contain splatters and reduce boilovers.

Catch ya next week.

