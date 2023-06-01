The Best Deals This Week, From Samsung TVs to Casper Mattresses

We may have just dropped a truckload of Memorial Day deals last week, but who said you needed a national holiday to indulge in a bit of retail therapy? Long weekends are cool, but saving money? Nothing tops that. Being a cheapskate never felt so good, especially when you can find cult-fave Great Jones cookware and Albany Park sofas at a discounted price.

Last week, we honored ‘Merica with kitchen staples from Ninja, plush Avocado mattresses, and trendy threads from SSENSE. This week, things got even hotter with Samsung’s Frame TV dropping in price and Great Jones making us want to whip up a rotisserie chicken with discounted Dutch ovens. Let’s rock.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Block out all the haters with Bose headphones for up to 17% off.

Rid your home of dust bunnies with this Dyson vacuum for 26% off.

It’s five o’clock somewhere, so might as well use this Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker for 48% off.

The best tech deals this week

JBL has great savings on its speakers and headphones for over 50% off.

B&H has deals on MacBooks and other Apple devices for impressive prices.

Samsung has its Frame TV for up to $300 off.

The best home goods deals this week

Albany Park has select sofas for up to 30% off, including the popular, ultra comfy Kova sofas.

Casper is still offering Memorial Day deals, with 20% off all mattresses, pillows, and sheets.

Great Jones has plenty of deals on its colorful cookware, including its cult-fave Dutch oven.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Lovers is holding a buy one, get one for 50% off sale with the code GOBOGO.

Lovehoney is having a Long Weekend Sale where you can get 60% off a Lovehoney branded item with the code WEEKEND. ​​

The best fashion deals this week

Adidas is having a summer sale with sportswear up to 50% off.

Hoka’s Clifton 8 sneakers are on sale in a variety of colors, so get ready to join the cult of the super-popular footwear brand.

Salomon still has ongoing Memorial Day deals on its cool gorpcore pieces.

Catch ya next week.

