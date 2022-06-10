The Best Deals This Week, From Theragun’s Sale to the New Apple Watch

It’s that time of week again, buds.We’ve suited up, slathered on our SPF, and surfed the ocean of deals, sales, and bargains until we caught a wave. And boy, have we caught some great deals —along with unsolicited sand in our mouths, of course. But that’s salt life, man.

Last week, discounts on eye massagers, bidets, vibrators, and even cooking spices washed up onto shore. This week, we’ve got top-rated fans, stainless steel cookware, and even a rare deal on an Apple watch. And all you have to do is sit back on shore with your açai bowls and peep the deals yourself. Let’s hurry, before the tide comes in.

Videos by VICE

The best Amazon deals right now

It’s steamy out here on the big city streets. Home should be a sanctuary from the sweltering heat, not another place to be drenched. We want to literally chill, and this bargain tower fan for 13% off sports a 4.7 star rating and over 13,000 customer reviews. “THIS FAN IS A DREAM” one reviewer said—and we all know you get better sleep with a little white noise and a lot of airflow. With six speeds and three modes, it offers an ultra-quiet breeze with its bladeless fan.



Ah, Apple, the epitome of tech we’re addicted to in spite of ourselves. (But sorry, Apple stuff is just… better?) The Series 7 Watch is 18% off, which is a dream come true if you’ve been looking to finally get into wearable tech. This prodigal upgrade can measure your blood oxygen levels, send texts and make calls, play music, track workouts, and more. Let’s go apple picking, shall we?

We have no time for burglars. We only have time for the Hamburglar from McDonalds. To protect all the prized possessions in your pad from roving bad guys, pick up a security camera for 46% off. It detects motion, sends alerts to your phone if anything sus is going on, and has a private mode to quell your peeping Tom fears. Or, you could just use it to make sure your dog isn’t destroying your apartment while you’re out running errands.

Therabody’s big deals spell excellent Father’s Day gifts (or gifts for yourself)

Theraguns, the most elite of massage guns, are finally on sale once again, and we are screaming with excitement. Models are up to $100 off (gasp!), and we have our peepers on the Theragin Mini and Theragun Prime. The mini has three speeds and is small enough to take to the gym or on a trip, while the Prime is its most simplified big boy model with proprietary Active Torque Control technology and a 120-minute battery life.

Saatva’s offering big savings on its ridiculously popular mattresses

We’re sleeping easy tonight, because Saatva is offering big deals on its ultra-popular, top-rated, award-winning mattresses. (Read about how a Saatva editor saved our editor’s back and relationship here.) Get up to $450 off select models, which are designed for a cooler sleeping experience or to show your creaky little spine more love. The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is a good place to start, with its five-star reviewed, hypoallergenic cotton, breathability, and pressure relief.

B&H is having a tech sale for Papa

Dads are known to hoard old junk in the garage (at least our dads)—and it can take a shiny upgrade to tear him away from all of the obsolete electronics to which he’s formed emotional attachments. Offer to help him dispose of his early-90s camcorders and tape decks and treat the guy to brand spankin’ new tech during B&H’s Father’s Day sale. In addition to cameras and audio made in this decade, you can also help him spruce up his home office with this Acer monitor, which is perfect for a work from home setup with its high brightness rating and resolution. (If his screen-time eyes are tired and bloodshot, throw in our favorite eye massager for good measure.)

Stock up on Misen’s excellent cookware with a $200-off set

Need to stock your kitchen fast? Misen has a 12-piece cookware set that’s discounted by a whopping $200. It comes with everything you’ll need for a Top Chef-level kitchen, including multiple sizes of pans, a saucier, and a stock pot. Each piece has five-layer stainless steel and aluminum construction for superb heat conduction and retention and warp prevention. Let’s get some ribeyes going—we’re about to get cookin’.

Allen Edmonds’ big zaddy sale

We love to see a dad who isn’t afraid to be a streetwear king, and Allen Edmonds is making it easy with its Father’s Day sale. Spruce up your (and zaddy’s) wardrobe with fine leather goods during this sale that lets you pick up new threads and kicks for 30% off. The Alpha leather sneakers are intertwined with premium suede and that will keep Dad looking slick at the tailgating kickback or the retirement party for Uncle Ted.

Surf’s up, bruh—let’s shop, save bucks, and wax our surfboards. See you next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.