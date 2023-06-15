The Best Deals This Week, From Breville to Wayfair

Shopping ain’t like it used to be… it’s easier! Instead of dragging yourself to ye ol’ brick and mortar mall, you’ve got a massive smorgasbordof retailers right at your fingertips thanks to the interwebs. You save energy (and gas money!) by perusing in your sweats, straight from your crumb-covered couch or COVID-purchase WFH desk, and it’s ten times easier to take advantage of all the latest deals so mouthwatering they put a Big Mac to shame.

In last week’s deal roundup, we went full-blown Y2K with discounted Air Jordans, kept our space cleansed with air purifiers, and racked up steps thanks to an under-desk treadmill we discovered on TikTok. This week, we’re focusing on Daddy with Father’s Day steals from Wayfair, Samsung, and Sonos. Zaddies unite.

The best deals on Amazon this week

An ice machine built in your fridge? We hardly know her. Good thing this popular countertop ice maker is 23% off.

It’s getting toasty outside, so now is the perfect time to cop a portable fan for 28% off.

Everyone deserves their own home theater, and this portable projector for 54% off will make those dreams come true.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has tech deals across all categories, just in time for Father’s Day.

Bose has Father’s Day deals for up to 40% off on its tech-savvy headphones, speakers, and sound bars.

JBL has great savings on its speakers and headphones for over 50% off.

Samsung has deals for Daddy, such as the Neo QLED 8K QN900C TV for $500 off.

Sonos has a rare sale with speakers and home theater accessories up to 25% off through June 18 to celebrate Pops.

The best home goods deals this week

Avocado is offering its luxury eco-friendly mattresses for up to $800 off for an epic sleep setup we all need.

Breville’s Pizzaiolo countertop pizza machine—which can whip up all kinds of perfect cheesy pies—is now a whopping 20% off, and one of our writers loves it.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

Solo Stove has fire pits for 40% off, just in time for s’mores season.

Wayfair has deals up to 30% off on grills for Father’s Day, so grab one and let your grill dad fire up a flank steak.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO, the fancy Swedish sex toy company we love to love, has Pride Deals of nearly 50% off its luxury sexual wellness wares.

Lovers, maker of some of our favorite vibrators and sex-cessories, is holding a buy one, get one 50% off sale with code GOBOGO.

Lovehoney, the sex superstore, is having a Wet Hot Summer Sale where you can get $20 off when you spend $100 with the code SUMMER.

The best fashion deals this week

Hoka has plenty of its cult-fave shoes slashed at a great discount, including some of our fave sneakers.

Nike is offering up to 50% off select sportswear through June 17.

The North Face has “Big Savings” of up to 50% off for all your future nature outings.

Catch ya next week.

