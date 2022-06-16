The Best Deals This Week, From Hoka Running Shoes to Pizza Ovens

If there’s one thing we’re thankful for, it’s that fire extinguishers exist—because we’re going to need at least two to contain all the smoking hot, fire-flames-fuego deals, steals, and markdowns of the week. Yep, it’s nearly Friday, folks, the Day of Deals, which means we’re scouting out the best sales on the web for you to fill your shopping carts and get some much-needed retail therapy before the long weekend.

Last week, we brought you discounts on Theragun massagers, smart watches, computer monitors, and home security cameras for catching whomever was stealing your countertop cookies. (It was your dog.) This week, we’ve got deals and steals on cult-favorite running shoes, hefty enameled cookware, and dope pizza ovens on our radar. Kick back, crank a kombucha, and get ready to peruse the week’s best savings.

The best Amazon deals right now

Remember sprinting to the Italian ice truck after school? No? (Guess you didn’t grow up in New Jersey, the best state in the union.) To experience the same taste without exerting energy, cop this Hawaiian Shaved Ice machine, which is 43% off right now. It can also make margaritas for when you need an after-work buzz, and slushies for when going all the way to 7/11 is just too much. All you gotta do is fill the ice molds with water and allow the machine to work its magic.

Anything that’s portable gets a few automatic points in our book, especially if it helps us keep cool during hot NYC summers. This mini handheld fan is not only a lifesaver during warm weather—it’s also 22% off right now, USB-rechargeable, and features multiple speed settings.

Fried food has a special place in our hearts, but too much has the potential to do our organs dirty. That’s where air fryers come in. This Bella Air Fryer will give you your crispy fix—sans the grease—for 25% off. You can whip up crispy fries, drumsticks, falafel, and whatever else you can think of, all with just a simple twist of a knob.

Hot Octopuss’ Pride Month sale

From now until June 30, sexual wellness brand Hot Octopuss is having its Pride Month sale with discounts on some of the best sex toys in the game—up to 20% off with the code PRIDE20 at checkout. Get topsy (or bottomsy?) turvy with the Kurve, a G-spot stimulator, which has a soft gel tip that contours to your body to ensure your bean will be left fully baked. Or, snag the Atom Plus, a vibrating cock ring which delivers deep perineum (a.k.a. taint) stimulation, along with intense vibrations to the top of the shaft, leading to an “incredible climactic experience,” according to the site.

Misen’s Factory Sale

Cooking over a hot stove is hard work, but with the right cookware, things get a whole lot easier. During Misen’s ongoing Factory Sale, you can score some super-steamy steals (up to 50% off) on killer kitchen staples. Our top picks to make your next supper party slap are the Enameled Cast-Iron Brasier, which has a shallow, hefty core and chip-resistant surface, and the Complete Prep Tool Set, which includes a mixing ​​spatula, fish spatula, mixing spoon, slotted spoon, spoontula, tongs, whisk, ladle, pastry brush, and peeler.

Hoka’s new markdowns

The cult-favorite footwear brand Hoka has a truckload of new markdowns in its sale section for running nerds and streetwear savants alike. (Pinch us, we’re dreaming.) We’re specifically eyeing the Carbon X2s for $45 off. With a ProFly mid-sole and breathable fabric, you’ll glide through your next endurance run.

Solo Stove’s summer bonfire sale

Sitting around by the campfire makes us feel young again, but do we really want to start a fire manually? [Rubs two sticks together.] Not a chance. Fortunately, Solo Stove is our saving grace. Plus, these steel bonfire bad boys are also up to 40% off right now for your pending summer shenanigans. The most compact model is the Ranger, which features 360-degree airflow technology for a mesmerizing low-smoke fire straight outta your backyard. Its gorgeous Pi Pizza Oven is also discounted by $155. Hell yes, Bring on the artisan, wood-fired dough.

Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout Event

The online retail giant never disappoints. There’s always some sort of deal being held, and this time around it’s an ongoing warehouse clearout event. This mad cool bar cart—on sale for 15% off right now—makes us want to head down to the liquor store and stock up on hard seltzer, honey whiskey, and all the amari we can carry.

See you next week.

