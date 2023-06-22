Best Deals This Week, From West Elm Furniture to Dyson Vacuums

It’s officially summer and the start of Cancer season! Woo-hoo! Tis the season to overcome the anxieties of an emotionally vulnerable self with a healing bout of retail therapy; in other words: Treat yourself! Thankfully, the new wave of warmer weather means plenty of retailers are tapping in and turning up, offering deals on everything from outdoor stoves to speakers and headphones.

In last week’s deal roundup, we were focusing on zaddy with Father’s Day steals from Wayfair, Samsung, and Sonos. This week on deck we got Dyson vacuums, cookware deals from Sur La Table, and ongoing sex toy deals in celebration of Pride Month. Let the deals rip!

The best deals on Amazon this week

Transport yourself to the tropics with a shaved ice machine for 22% off.

Do your mane and skin some good with mulberry silk pillowcases for up to 37% off.

Get fruity this summer with your very own slow juicer for up to 30% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has 100s of deals in the “Mega Deal Zone” for three days only.

Dyson has plenty of tech-savvy vacuums discounted, including our favorite V12 model.

JBL has great savings on its speakers and headphones for over 50% off.

Samsung has back-to-school offers available although we’ve been out of school for a decade, but no one has to know!

The best home goods deals this week

Arhaus has gorgeous minimalist furniture and decor on sale.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

Solo Stove has fire pits for 40% off, just in time for s’mores season.

Sur La Table is having a Nonstick Cookware Sale with deals up to 60% off.

West Elm is offering up to 25% off in-stock furniture and up to 60% off clearance items.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO, the fancy Swedish sex toy company we love to love, has Pride Deals for up 30% off its luxury sexual wellness wares.

Lovers, maker of some of our favorite vibrators and sex-cessories, is holding a 20% off Pride Sale with the code PRIDE23.

Lovehoney, the sex superstore, is offering up to 50% off “vacation-worthy toys and essentials.”

The best fashion deals this week

Hoka has plenty of its cult-fave shoes slashed at a great discount, including some of our fave sneakers.

Nike is offering up to 20% off select sportswear through June 26 to celebrate summer.

SSENSE is offering up to 60% off sale items so you can look rad as hell on the streets.

Catch ya next week.

