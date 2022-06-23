The Best Deals This Week, From iPads to Dyson Fans

Friends, foes, workplace proximity associates—lend me your ears. We have gathered here today for one thing, and one thing only: to get down and dirty with the deals, deals, deals once again. It’s the Wild West out there, which is why we’re donning our stripper/cowboy boots, popping on our Croc spurs, and riding into Dealtown, USA.

Last week, we brought you dope discounts on Hoka running shoes, fire pits, cookware, and a shaved ice machine—because we all deserve a snow cone, no matter our age. This week, we wrangled deals from two towns over on top-tier fans, nontoxic cookware, sex furniture, and more. So light your Dad Grass and pop a squat on your lawn chair, because these deals are so good, you might faint.

The best Amazon deals right now

We love iPads for their portability—we can take them to the coffee shop, on a plane, to sleepovers, and so on. Last year’s model (which still slaps) is currently 10% off and features built-in stereo speakers, a 10-hour battery life, Apple’s Retina display, and ​​256GB of storage.

Toss out that old box of Barilla in your pantry, because we found something that will knock your (hopefully) Italian socks off. This 4.4-star rated pasta maker is 50% off right now and makes everything from fettuccine to thick lasagna noodles. “Easy to set-up and use and with adjustable pasta thickness, makes perfect pasta every time,” one Amazon reviewer writes.

Keeping cool, calm, and collected is essential at all times. But none of that is possible if you’re sweating like a maniac and reek of B.O. Thankfully, this TORRAS Coolify 2 rechargeable neck fan exists, and it happens to be 24% off right now. It has two cooling plates that wrap around your entire neck, an 18-hour battery life, and 360-degree airflow.

Ella Paradis’ sitewide Pride sale

It’s Pride month, and many retailers are recognizing it by offering steep discounts. Ella Paradis is offering up to 70% off sitewide when you use promo code PRIDE at checkout. The best part? Three new sex furniture wedges from sex furniture gods Liberator just dropped for 20% off: the Wedge Positioning Support Aid, which adds lift during missionary, the Black Label Whirl, which provides support when trying new sex positions, and the Kiss Wedge, which adds some lift when you need some extra oomph to get into select spicy positions.

Dyson’s icy fan deal

It’s officially summer, which means the prehistoric AC unit you found in the attic of your 100-year-old apartment is no longer going to cut it. That’s fine, though, because Dyson has its beloved Pure Cool Purifying Fan slashed by $120 right now. On top of keeping you from sweating out the sheets, it also removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants from the air in your home.

Caraway’s cookware steal

After a few years indoors, everyone is yearning for a summertime feast, so you better make sure you have a bangin’ set of pots and pans ready to whip up your fave dinner party staples (save us a slice of lasagna, thanks!). Caraway’s Cookware Set is $150 off and has a 4.8-star average rating from over 32,000 reviews. It comes with a fry pan, saucepan, sauté pan, and Dutch oven for all your culinary adventures.

Frontgate’s plush discount

When you hop out of the shower, you should feel like you’re in a luxurious bathhouse, not a gym locker room. Once you’re done basking in all the steam and Old Spice, the next step is to rub yourself down with a plush bath towel. Our pick is Frontgate’s Resort Collection Bath Towels, which are nearly 50% off right now, and have a 4.7-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews. “These bath towels are amazing!” one reviewer writes. “They are thick and thirsty, and so soft!” We’re completely sold. (The brand also has a truckload of other items on clearance.)

Nolah’s summer sale

Summertime is meant for hard chilling and deep snoozing. Nolah knows what’s up—that’s why the brand wants us to toss our foam roll from junior year of college and check out its ultra-comfortable mattresses that are up to $700 off right now. Features include long-lasting durability, pressure relief, cooling technology, and a body-contouring design.

Adios—until next week.

