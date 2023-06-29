The Best Deals This Week, From SSENSE to Therabody

It’s 4th of July weekend, and when you’re not chomping down on glizzies or tormenting your neighbors with fireworks, you may find that the holiday is surprisingly stacked with huge sales from tons of retailers. Don’t worry about getting up from your pool float—we did all the recon required to scope out the choicest steals and deals, perfect for kicking off your long holiday weekend. All you gotta do is indulge—easy! Consider it a high five from us (and Uncle Sam).

Last week, we hunted down deals on Dyson vacuums, cookware from Sur La Table, and ongoing sex toy sales in celebration of Pride Month. This weekend is even more of a treat because on top of all the July 4th deals, Amazon has launched early Prime Day deals to wet your whistle.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Shred some fruit into a killer smoothie with this Ninja Compact Blender for 35% off.

Bon voyage with this sturdy hardside luggage set for 50% off.

This top-rated super-affordable massage gun is a whopping 68% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has ongoing “Outstanding Mac Deals” to assist you on the never-ending grind.

Dyson has tech-savvy items discounted up to $200, including the popular V8 vacuum.

Samsung is offering up to $1,200 off select appliances as part of its Fourth of July deals. One of our editors adores the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Fridge!

Therabody has refurbished Theragun Mini is back in stock, which means you can save moola (and your muscles).

The best home goods deals this week

Interior Define is in the midst of a 25% off flash sale through June 30 with the code VIPFLASH25.

Saatva has mattress deals of up to $600 off for the Fourth of July.

Umamicart has “Hot Summer Favorites” (aka amazing Japanese snacks) for up to 20% off, such as these delightful Kobe steak-flavored Lays chips.

Wayfair has unleashed a July 4th clearance sale with deals of up to 70% off across all categories.

West Elm has a cornucopia of 60% off clearance items to celebrate ‘Merica.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

PinkCherry has clearance items up to 80% off with the code JULY.

Tracys Dog has plenty of cheap sex toys for sale, claiming to be the “easy path to delight.”

Velvet Co has sex toys slashed for both men and women, including this Poke ball vibrating massager(?).

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch has select styles up to 25% off.

Lululemon makes some of our editors’ fave men’s underwear, and it’s included in the “We Made Too Much” sale (along with a bunch of other rad stuff).

Hoka has plenty of its cult-fave shoes slashed at a great discount, including our fave boots for mountain lords only.

SKIMS has an entire online catalog of last-chance styles.

SSENSE is now offering up to 70% off tons of designer items during its current massive sale, so you can look like a style god without blowing your entire budget.

Catch ya next week.

