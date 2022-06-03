The Best Deals This Week, From French Cookware to Zesty Chile Crunch

Welcome to Friday, jabronis, the weekday recognized as the DAY OF DEALS from Antarctica to the lumpy couch you’re sitting on this very moment. (Hint: It’s time for an upgrade.) And, at this point, we at Rec Room are practically psychics when it comes to seeking out markdowns on everything worth buying. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend $10 on the boardwalk in New Jersey to see into your future. In fact, we’re reading your virtual palms right now—and our sales senses are tingling. A day of dope deals and serious savings is on the near horizon.

Last week, our inner medium told us about discounts on cult-favorite sunscreen, Nutribullets that make grown men excited, and mini waffle makers that give Eggo a run for its money. We’ve whipped out our crystal balls once again this week, and this time around, we gazed upon deals on French cookware, zesty spices, bidets to keep things—ahem—tidy, and more dope deals. Strap on your Crocs, and let’s ride.

The best Amazon deals right now

Our eyes are suffering from our nine-to-five jobs, and we had enough. Thank sweet baby Jesus the trusty, staff-fave Renpho Eye Massager is on sale for 31% off. The heated device replicates the massage effect of kneading and squeezing, and we swear by it. Allow your eyes to orgasm (almost).

Nothing makes an already stressful flight worse than a screaming baby or bright lights when you’re trying to snooze. With built-in Bose speakers for your ears only and UVA/UVB ray blockage, these shades help you ignore strangers—and right now, for 25% off. The amazing reviews speak for themselves (“Buy these you won’t regret it!!!” says one Amazon shopper) but the appeal of combining our earbuds with our eyewear is also a joy in and of itself. We’re all about wearing sunglasses indoors when necessary. Guilty as charged.

This is a groovy price for such a high-quality machine. For 21% off, you get a cappuccino maker with a built-in milk-foaming steam wand. You’ll be getting all the flavors in your cup of joe with the 1,100-watt pressure 15-bar pump coffee extractor, too. Bring on the crema. Ciao!

Bio Bidet’s big sale on, well, bidets

The bathroom is our sanctuary, and our tush deserves to be pampered at all times. If you’ve been putting it off, now’s the time to upgrade to a personal waterfall down there, with Bio Bidets, which are up to 25% off through June 5. (The brand’s top-seller, the Bliss BB-2000, is slashed by almost $175.) In addition to turning every bathroom break into a mini-spa, you’ll also be making an environmentally friendly choice, since you’ll be cutting back on TP. Time to grab a magazine and drop trou.

VUSH’s bodacious bundle discount

We want you to be shaking in your bones with pleasure—good thing our sexy friends over at sex toy emporium VUSH has slashed the price of the Empress 2 and Majesty 2 Bundle by 50%. The Majesty 2 provides powerful vibrations so your kitty can purr, while the Empress 2 graces your bean with clitoral stimulation—all with 40 different settings.

West Elm’s summer clearance deals

Furniture styles come and go, but West Elm’s sleek, modern lines look impressively tasteful in both refined AD-worthy homes and our overpriced railroad apartments—which is probably why the decor daddies have such a chokehold on us. Things are no different with its ongoing summer clearance sale, with serious discounts of up to 50% off. We’re loving these Half-Dipped Stoneware Vases that let us show off all our plant prowess to unsuspecting houseguests.

Momofuku’s spicy sale

It’s always time to get spicy, and Momofuku Goods always has our backs when it comes to stimulating our taste buds. You can find select bundles of its lovely chili crunch, seasoned salt, and noodles—which our editor is obsessed with—marked hella down, so you can stock up and finally plan that over-the-top dinner party you’ve been thinking about.

It’s the perfect time to splurge (less) on Le Creuset

We already adore Le Creuset’s epic lineup of colorful Dutch ovens, but the French cookware brand also sells similarly sturdy non-stick pieces. Get your kitchen skills up to par by snagging everything you can while they’re up to 30% off. Unlike many nonstick options, the line is oven-safe for all your casserole needs when Mom comes over. When you’re done, pop it in the dishwasher. We hate chores.

The only thing hotter than our Memorial Day weekend sunburn is these deals! See ya next week.

