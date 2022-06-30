The Best Deals This Week, From West Elm Deals to Bulk Dumplings

Summer should be a season filled with relaxation, snow cones, ice-cold beer at the beach, outdoor kickbacks, and more importantly of all, a feeling of freedom and possibility—but this year, it’s off to a terrible, terrible start. We’ve got to keep our heads up somehow, despite the endlessly cursed news cycle, and while there are many existentially important causes that deserve our dollars, we can all benefit from a little retail therapy in these trying times. Apologies for the bummer vibes, but we can now take a deep breath and kick off our rundown of this week’s best deals, with our findings for the best discounted home goods, wellness gadgets, sex toys, and more.

Last week, we brought you sweet, sweet savings on Dyson fans, iPads, cookware, and a pasta maker—because we all deserve a carb-based pick-me-up after a treacherous week on our #grind. This week, we found some deep discounts on fan-favorite dumplings, kitchen appliances, high-quality activewear, and more. Get your Ooni oven out, because we’re celebrating these summer sales by burning the Constitution with a fifth-grade style pizza party. So, sit back and unwind (perhaps on your new favorite mattress), while we bring the deals straight to your screen.

The best Amazon deals right now

Our ideal cooking scenario is to throw a bunch of ingredients into a pot and just let it… sit, then open it up to reveal a high-key delicious meal. Does that exist outside of stews and slow-cookers? Why, yes it does. The Ninja Foodi—a gazillion-in-one appliance which we love—does all the work for us with its ability to pressure cook, slow cook, steam, make yogurt, sear, sauté, air fry, bake, roast, broil, and dehydrate. Think of it as that gadget in The Jetsons that can whip up any meal—and hell yeah, it’s 35% off right now.

Our beloved Renpho Eye Massager that we can’t stop raving about (or slapping on our faces) is 31% off right now. This rechargeable device saves our faces after long days of screentime, because it reduces the appearance of under-eye circles and helps relieve eye strain using compression and heat. It also has Bluetooth connectivity, two different settings to trigger pressure points, and a 4.4-star average rating. No wonder it’s a Rec Room fave.

We love to say we start our days on a fun, exciting note, but truthfully, the only thing that’s poppin’ in the morning is our toaster. We want our Wonder Bread to be browned to lightly caramelized perfection, and the GE Stainless Steel Toaster gets the job done every time. It delivers seven levels of crispiness, and has extra-wide slots for thicc bagels and French toast, all for 20% off right now.

Taylor Stitch’s summer sale

Summer is here, which means it’s time to update your threads, dude. San Francisco-based menswear brand Taylor Stitch is looking out for us with its seasonal sitewide sale with items up to 30% off. We’re eyeing this Western-style shirt, which is a staple fit for being a plus-one to a wedding. The sale is running through July 4, so you better get goin’, cowboy.

Fly By Jing’s 4th of July sale

We’re already hardcore fans of Fly By Jing’s frozen dumplings, viral chile crisp, and at-home hot pot kit, so it’s our duty to spread the Sichuan-flavored love with the brand’s Fourth of July sale with savings up to 25% off. There’s never a bad time to stock up on delicious pantry staples, so cop the dumpling variety pack while it’s 15% off, or snag the Shorty Spice Box Set for 25% off.

Nectar Sleep’s 4th of July super sale

If you snooze you lose—on these deals. Nectar Sleep is offering up to 30% off on sale items if your sleeping situation needs some sprucing. The original Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is $599 off, has dynamic support, and cooling technology—you can’t really ask for much more. A bed is nothing without a proper bedding situation, though. We spied the Serenity Sleep Weighted Blanket for $30 off, too, which is designed to absorb body heat and provide instant cooling.

Ella Paradis’ sitewide sale

After feasting on hot dogs at the barbecue, the best way to celebrate America is to plow your fellow patriot. Ella Paradis is currently offering up to 85% off sitewide so you can ramp up the pleasure in the bedroom. The Better Love Double Stimulation Bundle is marked down by 87%, and come with a vibrator, dual-purpose masturbator, and vibrating cock ring.

West Elm’s clearance sale

We could all use a little home update, so it’s a good thing that the aesthetic furniture lairds at West Elm are holding a warehouse sale with deals up to 70% off. One of our favorites is a desk that pops out of a bookshelf, because we love being functional and discreet. And, to make your workspace less drab, snag some gold planters to liven things up a bit.

Stay cool, and see ya next week.

