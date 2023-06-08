The Best Deals This Week, From Air Jordans to Bose Tech

Help! There are so many amazing products on big-time sale right now that our minds are spinning (well, it’s that… or the hazardous wildfire smoke engulfing New York—jury’s out). No matter what’s going on in the world, a little weirdness keeps things exciting, so we don’t mind getting wild with the best deals from some of our favorite retailers. In the words of Gwen Stefani, this shit is bananas (and by bananas we mean erotic sex toy deals)!

Last week, things got spicy with Samsung’s Frame TV‘s (which doubles as art!) big $300 price drop and Great Jones’ discounted Dutch ovens. This week, Bose is making us want to honor our zaddy with its Father’s Day sale, all while we can also show our feet some love with a pair of discounted Air Jordans. It’s time to reach our 90s potential.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Pump up the bass with these Sony headphones for 29% off.

Rid your abode of toxins with these air purifiers for 43% off (you get two!).

Rack up your steps while grinding with this under-desk treadmill for 52% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H has deals on MacBooks and other Apple devices for impressive prices.

Bose has Father’s Day deals for up to 40% off on its tech-savvy headphones, speakers, and sound bars.

JBL has great savings on its speakers and headphones for over 50% off.

Samsung has its QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV for $300 off.

The best home goods deals this week

Brooklinen has its Linen Collection on sale for 20% off through June 12.

Great Jones has plenty of deals on its colorful cookware, including its cult-fave Dutch oven.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO has Pride Deals for up to 50% off.

Lovers is holding a 15% off Anal Sale with the code 4ALL.

Lovehoney is having a Wet Hot Summer Sale with everything up to 70% off!

The best fashion deals this week

Hoka’s Clifton 8 sneakers are on sale in a variety of colors, so get ready to join the cult of the super-popular footwear brand.

Nike is offering 20% off select Air Jordan kicks with the code FAMDAYS.

Catch ya next week.

