The Best Deals This Week, From HAY Home Goods to LELO Sex Toys

Gather ’round, readers, because we’re packing up the Astro van, figuring out how to live off the grid, and bugging out to the unincorporated community of Deal City, USA. [State: Redacted.] Yep, it’s Friday, the Day of Deals, which means it’s time for the weekly installment of our sermon on the biggest and baddest steals and sales that you can shop right this second. And, as spring quickly approaches, there’s no better time to revamp your closet, kitchen, living room, root cellar, or Patriot Bunker. (We all have one of those, right? Right??)

Last week, we canned our own tomatoes, started a miniature spice garden, and left our local Tractor Supply Co. with all the supplies we needed to present you with the sweetest savings possible on vacuums, light jackets, DNA tests, and more. This week, we’re learning to wash our own butter, distill our own… water, and build a DIY sauna in the backyard, all so we can still bring you the best deals and discounts the web has to offer in the event of a societal collapse. Today, we’ve got some juicy savings from Beats wireless headphones and designer toasters to colorblocked bags, men’s clothing, top-rated sex toys, and more. Peruse away—we’ll catch up with you at the compound upstate.

Videos by VICE

The best Amazon deals this week

Whether you need to drown out your loud, sexually active neighbors or you’re finally getting back on your jogging schedule, a high-quality pair of wireless headphones is a must-have item in your everyday arsenal. This pair of 35%-off Beats Solo3 headphones feature the Apple W1 chip, up to 40 hours of battery life, and Fast Fuel technology—which means just five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback when your battery is low.

This is the little push you’ve been needing to become the Slackline Person of your local park. With a perfect, five-star rating from over 2,000 reviews, this on-sale kit has everything you need to get started slacklining, including ratchets, tree protectors, training and main lines, and more. (MUD/WTR, organic honey, and lack of social media not included.)

The world has opened up once again, and we’re going to be taking full advantage of any opportunities to travel that we can afford. This memory foam neck pillow is the perfect addition to our already-thick stockpile of travel accessories. (Plus, it’s 48% off.)

Ban.do’s got all your summer travel accessories on lock

It’s travel time, people, and now is the perfect time to stock up on gear for your next big trip with Ban.do’s sale on sale—shoppers can take an extra 35% off sale items using the promo code BONUS. Why not grab a funky printed beach towel for your inevitable trips down the shore, or the Getaway Weekender bag, which has a detachable mesh pouch inside that you can fold the whole bag into for easy storage?

Everlane’s big discount on jeans

It’s time to spice up the wardrobe, fellas, and there’s no excuses now that Everlane is having a sale on men’s clothing. It’s time to cop a light chore coat for chilly spring nights, and pair it with a sleek, no-nonsense pair of slate-gray chinos. Plus, if you need jeans, shoppers can get $30 off their first denim purchase with code EVERLANEDENIM20.

Ella Paradis is practically giving away sex toys

It wouldn’t be a weekend without a little you-time, amirite? The cult-fave Better Love Tap Dancer is on sale right now at 60% off while supplies last. “Tried it out for the first time on the hubby’s lunch break,” writes one happy customer. “Let’s just say it was a lunch break I won’t be forgetting anytime soon!”

HAY’s delightfully aesthetic wares are on sale

The Danish design mavens at HAY are having a big ol’ sale right now, with deals on all sorts of home goods and furniture. We’re talking about everything from svelte, aesthetic kitchen appliances such as this sleek toaster designed by George Sowden to this functional, minimalist armchair designed by Hee Welling.

LELO’s offering 40% off one of our favorite vibrators ever

Beloved luxury sex toy brand LELO’s makes several of our all-time favorite toys, including the dual-stimulation Enigma suction toy and the F1S V2 penis sleeve, both of which simulate receiving oral better than almost any other toys on the market. The brand’s spring sale means you’ll save up to 30% right now on some of their best-selling toys, and you can use the promo code SPRING10 at checkout to save an additional 10% on already discounted items.

Williams Sonoma is having its Fresh Savings Event

You know the best way to welcome the warmer months back into your life? Throwing a barbecue or outdoor dinner fling with your buddies. That, it just so happens, is also a great excuse to ball out on some discounted cookware that you know you’ve been wanting to cop. This Wüsthof Classic Hollow-Edge Santoku Knife is going to make prep a breeze, and this Le Creuset Stoneware Deep Covered Baker is perfect for starting up that sourdough hobby you took up during the early days of the pandemic.

Catch you next week for more deals.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.