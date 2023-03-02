The Best Deals This Week, From Solo Stoves to Wayfair’s Spring Sale

It’s Thursday baddies, and once again it’s time for our weekly roundup of the best deals. We’ve got the goods if you’re in the mood for chef’s kiss-worthy cookware, dope streetwear, or something to impress your highly critical Christian aunt who finally decided to leave the rural suburbs. It truly is a blessed day when your bank account doesn’t have to suffer after paying rent. Amen.

Last week, we baked a deep-dish pizza in the Cast Iron Always Pan, Facebook-stalked people with a Logitech mouse, and installed a pull-up bar to get yoked at home without having to deal with cringe gym rats. This week, Wayfair is giving us design inspo with its spring sale, the gorpcore trend is calling our names with Salomon kicks on sale, and we actually want to clean with Samsung’s home tech. Cue the bagpipes.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Make your wildest egg dreams with this egg bite maker for 20% off.

Boost your serotonin with this moody moon lamp for 20% off.

Keep your skin and mane in tip-top shape with these silk pillowcases for 46% off.

The best tech deals this week

JBL has deals on headphones and portable speakers for up to 67% off.

Samsung has “Spring Cleaning Savings” where you can snag home tech for up to $400 off through March 16.

The best home goods deals this week

Fellow has last chance deals on its extremely popular Stagg Kettles and Ode Brew Grinders.

Solo Stove fire pits are up to 35% off for upcoming spring bonfires, while its epic pizza oven is $185 off.

Sur La Table has a spring sale with items up to 50% off, including steeply discounted espresso machines and Le Creuset cookware.

Wayfair is in the midst of its “Surprise Spring Savings” event with home goods across all categories up to 70% off.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is holding a Women’s Day sale with sex toys up to 50% off.

Sex toy brand Tracy’s Dog is making us blow a load with its spring sale with items up to 38% off.

The best fashion deals this week

Bodega is still slappin’ with its Semi-Annual Sale on hypebeast-ready shoes and apparel up to 40% off.

Fiorucci has its Italiano clothing for 20% off sitewide. Ciao.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat considering the Bondi 7 is already massively discounted.

Salomon has a wide selection of gorpore kicks on sale.

Zappos is in the middle of a “Winter Blowout Sale” with shoes and apparel up to 60% off.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.