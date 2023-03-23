The Best Deals This Week, From KitchenAid to West Elm

Ciao. We’re not Italian, but we’re feelin’ amore (that’s “love” for the five of you that didn’t watch the second season of The White Lotus) on this fine Thursday. Why, you ask? Well, the answer is quite simple. Thursday is the day we get our serotonin fix from the week’s best deals—and this round, they’re even better than Lady and the Tramp-ing spaghetti with your crush.

Last week, we focused on getting some shuteye (for once) with a truckload of Sleep Week deals on pillows, bedding, mattresses, and sleep trackers. This week, Samsung is holding daily flash deals; you can save big bucks on an iconic KitchenAid stand mixer; and West Elm has thousands of pieces of to-die-for furniture and decor for up to 60% off, thanks to its fully loaded sale section. You’ve got to act fast, so put down the ranch dressing ice cream and start scrollin’.

The best deals on Amazon this week

The TikTok-viral Little Green Machine from Bissell is now 11% off.

These high-quality Sony earbuds and headphones are up to 32% off.

Always wanted to be a barista? Tap into your fantasies with this top-notch Breville espresso machine for 25% off.

The best tech deals this week

Bose is having a pre-spring sale on its high-end speakers for all your forthcoming summer outdoor gatherings.

JBL has deals on headphones and portable speakers for up to 67% off.

Samsung is in the middle of its “Discover Samsung” event and has “deals of the day” and flash deals through March 26, including on the super-popular Frame TV and Odyssey Ark gaming screen.

The best home goods deals this week

Cookware brand Caraway is offering a $25 gift card when you spend $95.

KitchenAid is offering $180 off select its iconic stand mixers through March 27.

West Elm is having a Warehouse Sale with furniture and decor up to 60% off.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Lovehoney is offering up to 50% off its best-selling sex toys.

Tracy’s Dog is in the midst of its end-of-season sale, and wants you to “spring into pleasure” with a handful of sex toys on sale.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 25% off select styles, just in time for a spring closet revamp.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat considering the Clifton 9 recently dropped.

REI is making us want to be a member with its offer to save 20% off a full-priced item when you use promo code MEMBER23 through March 27.

Salomon has a wide selection of gorpore fanatic-approved kicks on sale.

Catch ya next week.

