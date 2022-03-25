VICE
The Best Deals This Week, From Mini Theraguns to Levi’s Jackets

By

the best online shopping deals of March 25
Welcome back to our wacky world o’ the week’s best deals, wherein we go fishin’ in the great pond of the internet and come back bearing the biggest whoppers we could find at way less than full price. 

Last week, we were ravished by the low, low prices on memory foam travel pillows, colorful beach towels, and HAY’s ridiculously gorgeous toaster, while this week, we’re keen on picking up sickkkk designer clothes from Nordstrom Rack—one of our fave places to get stoned and shop for cashmere sweaters, candles, and chinos—for 80% off, plus grabbing 25% off Society6’s super-rad outdoor furniture, replacing our lost AirPods with cheaper-but-just-as-good Beats earbuds, and finally getting an industrial-chic dining table on which to serve our closest friends negronis and bone marrow. You’ve had a long, hard work week—buy yourself a treat! Just make sure you’re not getting sucker-punched by a full-price sticker—hell no! (Also, we’d love it if you could grab us one of those rose gold Theragun Minis and all the Alex Mill stuff from the Nordstrom Rack sale. Thanks so much in advance.)

Read on for the best deals this week, from Amazon’s high-tech automatic pet feeder and West Elm’s industrial-chic dining table to Society6’s expensive-looking framed collage art. 

The best Amazon deals right now

As usual, Amazon’s deals do not disappoint. For starters, you can grab a Theragun Mini for just $149—the lowest price we’ve seen for this best-in-class sports recovery (or anytime) massager in forever. Pick it up in classic black, red, or this vibey rose gold. Check out our rundown of the best Therabody products for more info on why these devices are so dang popular.

Next up, if you’re still setting alarms on your phone to try to remember when to feed your pets, bro what are you doing? It’s 2022, and while we may not have flying cars and shit, we most definitely have automatic pet feeders, like this top-rated number from PETKIT that will diligently dispense kibble for your cat so that it doesn’t jump on your face yowling at 5 a.m. OK, it still might, but not because it’s hungry. Save 30 bucks on this bad boy today. 

Speaking of pets, did your maladjusted rescue Husky eat your AirPods? No worries, friend, because right now you can get Beats’ crazy highly rated, noise-canceling Studio Buds earbuds for 20% off. “AirPods Pro GOODBYE” reads the top review (out of 27,000 enthusiastic buyers), “With these they fit perfect and don’t even feel like I have anything in my ear.” Another reviewer who says they’re an audio specialist says the sound in these babies is “outstanding quality.” Grab ’em for just $119.95.

Don’t sleep on Nordstrom Rack’s crazy-huge sale 

If you’re reading this, then you, like us, live to hoover up the most baller deals around. This week, we’re truly mind-blown emoji over Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack sale, which is offering up to, or in some cases more than, 80% off on men’s and women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories from big-time designers. We’re talking Valentino, Madewell, Levi’s, Moschino, Alex Mill—it keeps going, y’all. It’s a great time to pick up elevated basics and luxury-brand treats alike. 

In the women’s department, we’re drooling over this colorful Moschino skirt, Allsaints “snood,” and metallic GANNI sweater:

As far as men’s stuff goes, we would run—not walk—to grab this seriously discounted Valentino sport coat, Levi’s trucker jacket, and Adidas shorts.

Speaking of Levi’s, you can also scoop this patchwork pillow from the Levi’s collab with Thompson Street Studio for under 75 bucks.

Society6’s big savings on art and more

If you haven’t outfitted your apartment in cool but affordable wall art, what are you waiting for? Society6, which features the work of thousands of artists printable on everything from canvases to pre-framed prints to shower curtains and duvet covers, is having a massive sale with 25% off framed art and indoor and outdoor furniture until March 27. Pick up a cool collage print or this delightfully retro patio chair, which you can fold up and store easily when you’re done sunbathing on the fire escape. 

West Elm’s industrial-chic dining table is half-off

If you’re fortunate enough to live in a space that can accommodate an entertaining-worthy dining table, well, you’re ahead of the curve of most people in New York. But we are happy for you, and if you’re in search of a big ol’ dining table that would look killer in a bachelor pad—maybe topped with some huge beeswax candles—this handsome, contract-grade, solid acacia wood fella from West Elm is just the ticket, and it’s 50% off right now. 

Enjoy coating your candy dip stick in these powdered sugar deals and lickin’ em off. TGIF, and see you next week. 

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. 

Theragun Mini (opens in a new window)

TheraGun

Theragun Mini (opens in a new window)

$199.00 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Automatic Cat Puppy Feeder with Stainless Steel Bowl, App Control (opens in a new window)

PETKIT

Automatic Pet Feeder with Stainless Steel Bowl and App Control (opens in a new window)

$109.99 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (opens in a new window)

Beats

Beats Studio Buds Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (opens in a new window)

$149.95 at Amazon

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Multi Gold Rope Mini Skirt (opens in a new window)

Moschino

Multi Gold Rope Mini Skirt (opens in a new window)

$2095.00 at Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Allsaints Hooded Snood (opens in a new window)

Allsaints

Hooded Snood (opens in a new window)

$99.00 at Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Ganni Metallic Sleeveless Sweater (opens in a new window)

GANNI

Metallic Sleeveless Sweater (opens in a new window)

$285.00 at Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Valentino Check Print Two Button Notch Lapel Wool Sport Coat (opens in a new window)

Valentino

Check Print Two Button Notch Lapel Wool Sport Coat (opens in a new window)

$2895.00 at Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Faux Suede & Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket (opens in a new window)

Levi's

Faux Suede & Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket (opens in a new window)

$225.00 at Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Adidas Own The Run Shorts (opens in a new window)

Adidas

Own The Run Shorts (opens in a new window)

$40.00 at Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Levi's x Thompson Street Studio (opens in a new window)

Levi's x Thompson Street Studio

Levi's x Thompson Street Studio Patchwork Cotton Pillow (opens in a new window)

$250.00 at Nordstrom Rack

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
PHILOSOPHY CANYON Framed Art Print (opens in a new window)

Mitch Meseke

PHILOSOPHY CANYON Framed Art Print (24" x 36") (opens in a new window)

$161.99 at Society6

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
Classic Retro Stripes Sling Chair (opens in a new window)

AlphaOmegg

Classic Retro Stripes Sling Chair (opens in a new window)

$175.00 at Society6

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
West Elm Logan Industrial Dining Table (opens in a new window)

West Elm

Logan Industrial Dining Table (opens in a new window)

$1299.00 at West Elm

Buy Now (opens in a new window)
