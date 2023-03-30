The Best Deals This Week, From Dyson Vacuums to Always Pans

Ahoy, matey—it’s time to scour some buried treasure hidden among our favorite retailers’ inventory. Not to brag, but we’re pretty damn good at it. Everyone has a talent, so we might as well flex our penchant for deal-hunting by showcasing the bargain gems up for grabs on this fine Thursday.

Last week, we were whipping up a soufflé with a KitchenAid stand mixer, cleaning up our disasters with the viral Little Green Machine from Bissell, and stomping around in Salomon gorpcore kicks. This week, we’re vacuuming with Dyson tech, frying a steak with the Always Pan, and shopping for Adidas drip. Let’s set sail into the sea of deals.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Our favorite affordable massage gun by Olsky is finally back in stock and 25% off.

Sick and tired of buying pricey nut milk? Make your own for 47% off with this awesome kitchen gadget.

You can’t forget to show your eyes some love, and the easiest way to do so is with the Renpho Eye Massager for 60% off.

The best tech deals this week

Bose is having a pre-spring sale on its high-end speakers for all your forthcoming summer outdoor gatherings.

Dyson is offering up to $200 off select tech through April 1, including its stellar vacuums.

Samsung has its 49″ Odyssey Quantum Mini-LED Gaming Monitor for 26% off.

The best home goods deals this week

Cookware brand Caraway is offering a $25 gift card when you spend $95.

Our Place is having a last chance sale and is offering its cult-fave Always Pan for $30 off.

Wayfair is starting its “5 Days of Deals” on March 31, so click here so you don’t miss it (and score some rad new furniture and home goods).

West Elm is in the middle of its final day of its Warehouse Sale, with furniture and decor up to 60% off for thousands of items.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO is holding an “Orgasmic March” sale that ends in just under two days, so hurry if you wanna properly blow a load.

Lovehoney is offering 50% off one item with the promo code SAVE50.

The best fashion deals this week

Adidas is in the middle of its mid-season sale where you can get products for up to 50% off.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a blessed treat considering the Clifton 9 recently dropped.

Nike is holding a last chance sale where you can snag new sportswear just in time for spring.

Nordstrom is having a spring sale with items up to 60% off across all categories, including super-swaggy brands like Acne Studios, Bode, Off-White, Rick Owens, and Stone Island.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.