The Best Deals This Week, From Cleaning Robots to Cat Orbs

Come one, come all, and let us proclaim the Good Word from the highest of coffee table altars: The Day of Deals is nigh, and we are bound by a heavenly pact to bequeath the web’s most divine deals and sublime steals unto thee, our most holy of online shopping apostles. It has been, like, 15 years since our last confession—sorry, Father—but we’ve been particularly angelic this week, which is why we’re treating ourselves (and y’all) to a slew of discounted items and on-sale offerings from some of our favorite brands in the game.

Last week, we genuflected in front of a virtual church pew full of soccer moms, Brutalist bros, and gentle metalheads to bring you the dopest deals on some of the tightest mid-century home furnishings available, a cable-knit fisherman’s sweater that was more than half off the OG price, a portable projector for on-the-go movie nights, and much more. This week, we’re cracking our e-hymnals, guzzling a one-liter stein of holy water, and bringing you the sweetest savings possible on aesthetic cat furniture, cleaning robots, Le Creuset cookware, and more.

Videos by VICE

Now, let us March Fourth and fill our shopping carts with these rad, rad deals.

The best Amazon deals this week

We’re out and about these days, which means our phones are dying at an alarming rate. While we know you love telling everyone you’re just “off the grid” when your phone dies, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to, you know, receive texts and calls whilst knocking back boilermakers at the pub that won’t let you use the charger you know they have behind the bar? That’s where this portable charger comes in. It’s got a 4.5-star average from 7,452 ratings, four output ports and two input ports, and is 18% off right now.

Now that COVID has subsided, your friends are probably pouring in from every direction to visit you. (Must be nice, having friends.) They also need a place to crash, but you’re not a billionaire with a guest room, and you don’t want them getting their drool all over your dope sectional. Pro tip: Any living room can be transformed into a guest room on the fly. That’s why you should snag this actually comfortable air mattress while it’s 20% off.

We all hate vacuuming—right?—and unless you own a high-tech Dyson, it’s quite the pain in the ass to give your floors a once-over every so often. If you’ve got pets, it’s even worse, but don’t fear: This iRobot Roomba E6 will fight the good fight of cleaning up all of the fur and hair that inevitably gets all over everything in your home while you kick back on the sofa. Plus, it’s 36% off right now.

Grab some sherpa from Backcountry’s winter sale

We beg you, let us be your sherpa—or rather, let one of these half-off sherpa jackets from Backcountry’s Winter Sale be your sherpa. Sherpa jackets are the perfect transition-month pieces for the end of the coldest season, and either of these minimalist, gorpcore options are sure to see you through the end of the chilly months.

Whisker’s designer cat furniture

Yes, we’re aware that your cat is the love of your life, and that your raison d’être lately has been to ensure that Sir Puff McFluffybottom has someone to refill his bowls. However, we also know that you can’t afford to keep replacing the furniture that your perfect little snoozlebug keeps scratching the shit out of, day in and day out. That’s why you need to pick up some cat-specific furniture. Whisker’s Litter Robot, an online purveyor of ultra-popular self-cleaning litter boxes, also sells some pretty sweet pieces of home furnishings for your kitty that won’t look out of place in your meticulously curated living space. Our favorites include the Cat Shelf, the Cat Orb (perfect for pondering), the Cat Silo, and more.

Your last change to make a big ol’ stew in a Le Creuset

It’s time we took advantage of the last few weeks of cold weather, before seasonal allergies and the muggy days of spring force us back inside our railroad apartments. The easiest way to do that is by cheffing up a personal cauldron of stew in one of these highly discounted (over $100 off) Le Creuset Sauteuse enameled cast iron pots. When properly cared for, these babies will outlive you, your children, and their future robot-human hybrid offspring.

Lisa Says Gah!’s Spring Cleaning sale

Spring, already? We get it—but don’t mourn the end of winter, instead, look forward to the Spring Cleaning Sale from Lisa Says Gah!, and the extra 25% off all sale pieces you’ll get when you use the code SPRING25. Check out exciting pieces from Paloma Wool, Lisa Says Gah Collection, Tach, Jakke, House of Sunny, and more—all up to 70% off, this weekend only. Perhaps you’re looking for a matching allover print set to pair with some chunky boots or clogs (or, let’s be real, camo Crocs). Or, maybe you’re in the market for a yin yang rug so that when you roll out of bed, you step into good vibes. Whatever it is you’re searching for, chances are that LSG has it on sale.

Fry, little birdie, fry!

You know we love air fryers—like, a lot. That’s why we’re suggesting you sprint toward this 57%-off beauty from the home goods titan Wayfair. The 5.5-liter capacity of this eight-in-one cooking appliance means you’ll be able to make weeknight meals (sans oil) for you, the fam, or your smattering of couch-surfers in a flash. “Our air fryer has earned permanent status on our countertop in our tiny city kitchen,” one reviewer wrote, which is more than enough praise for us to be sold.

Pick up some summer garb from J.Crew

Been jonesing for a new swimsuit, cabana shirt, or pair of shorts? Much like Abercrombie & Fitch, J.Crew has been selling almost suspiciously cool stuff lately—and you can grab warm-weather styles for 30% off this weekend with the promo code VACAY.

Only seven days until we meet again! [Starts chicken timer.]

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.