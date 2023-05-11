The Best Deals This Week, From Theraguns to Ooni Pizza Ovens

Window shopping makes for great exercise (as long as you’re speedwalking between the stores!), but why stress yourself out when you can get all of your browsing done while sitting on your butt in the comfort of your couch? With yet another week of deals, steals and sales available online right this minute, our team of shopping sleuths has surfaced the best of the best shopping selects—all so you can just chill while aimlessly scrolling and clicking on whatever you’re looking for (including toys that will make you horny).

Last week, we were growing our own herb garden (because we’re wannabe farmers), trimming our fuzz, and reading our health stats with our favorite fitness tracker. This week, we’re getting last-minute Mother’s Day gifts with help from Therabody, Our Place, and B&H. You may have waited until the last minute to grab a gift for your mom, but that doesn’t mean you can’t ensure she gets exactly what she wants for Mother’s Day.

The best deals on Amazon this week

The Aquasonic Whitening Toothbrush is now 46% off for pearly whites.

The Nespresso Lattissima is now 25% off, so you can work on your “sexy barista” routine in the comfort of your own home.

This two-in-one under desk treadmill for 14% off makes there be no excuse for not getting in your steps.

The best tech deals this week

B&H is offering Mother’s Day deals on cameras, TVs, computers, and other techy devices.

JBL has great savings on its speakers and headphones, such as this tiny speaker clip that is so convenient.

Renpho has slashed our favorite eye massager for $83 off.

Therabody is offering up to $170 off its cult-fave massage guns.

The best home goods deals this week

Caraway has a Mother’s Day sale with savings up to 20% off on its ultra aesthetic cookware.

Ooni’s top-rated Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for at-home pizza connoisseurs.

Our Place is in the middle of its Spring Sale with up to 25% off savings sitewide.

Wayfair is in the midst of a big outdoor sale with pieces up to 50% off.

West Elm is offering up to 25% off best-selling furniture, and an extra 15% off select clearance items with the code EXTRA15.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Lovers is having a 20% off sale with the code DIY.

Lovehoney is offering $25 off when you spend $75.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 15% off almost everything.

Adidas is offering 50% off “rare items” for some sick new threads no one else will have.

Hoka has its Clifton 8 sneakers on sale—a treat considering the Clifton 9 recently dropped.

Catch ya next week.

