The Best Deals This Week, From Powerful Massagers to Primo Mattresses

Fridays are for the simple things: Trashy reality television, takeout from the bar down the street, a glass of MUD\WTR, and browsing the web for the best deals this week after a sweet solo, ahem, “session.” Retailers have our backs every week when we need to up our serotonin levels with a quick impulse buy, and they make it even more tantalizing when they dish out some serious savings and markdowns on our favorite products.

Last week in the realm of online shopping, we found the dopest deals on athleisure, eucalyptus sheets, smart vacuums, and more items that will impress your four YouTube subscribers houseguests and all of your cats many friends. This week, we requested some much needed PTO, booked our flights to Gary, Indiana, and uncovered sick steals on indoor bikes, cookware goodies, marshmallow-esque mattresses, and more massive markdowns. So throw on those swim trunks, pop a squat, enjoy an outdoor jam sesh, and shop like you mean it—because these deals won’t last long.

The best Amazon deals right now

You can’t outdo Asics when it comes to cushy running shoes—especially if your feet are wide. In the words of one ample-footed Rec Room editor, “They’re so good for running that I basically just started wearing them everywhere. And they last for years.” Take the brand’s Gel-Excite shoe home for 27% off right now.

You can also get $170 off this best-selling, 4.8-star rated massager that gives the Theragun a run for its money. “I’ve been through a few of these percussion massagers,” writes one of the over 4,000 reviewers. “This one is as close to perfect as you can get! Battery life is really good, [it] has a nice LCD display to tell you what mode you’re in, and the battery [time] remaining, and it is AMAZING!” Grab one for you and for your pops—Father’s Day is almost one month away, after all, so let this beast of a massager cement your place as the favorite child.

Looking to get your cardio where it needs to be for a Baywatch-style beach run? Well, you’re in luck, because the Yosuda Indoor Stationary Bike is 40% off right now. The wheel belt provides a smooth ride, so you won’t disturb anyone else at your pad, and comes with a built-in LCD monitor that tracks your time, speed, distance, and calories burned.

The ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ sex toy line at Ella Paradis

Before you chortle, allow us to level with you: The Fifty Shades of Grey sex toy line—which just turned 10 years old—is actually amazing, and filled with a wide range of high-quality vibrators, dildos, BDSM toys, and more. Rec Room writer Mary Frances Knapp had low expectations of the brand’s rabbit vibrator but found that it has become her ride-or-die dildo for blended orgasms. “The silicone is so velvety soft on this boi, and the rabbit ears are so long (and slightly bendy),” she writes, “that they will literally bend over backwards onto your clitoris with a kind of sentient pressure.” Right now, you can take home the travel-sized bullet rabbit vibrator for 70% off at Ella Paradis, just in time for vacay season, and you can also get 70% off the line’s highly-rated, remote-controlled vibrating egg. Use it on erogenous zones, as a palm massager for your clitoris, or to recreate that horny scene in the movie.

Rad West Elm thrones

A stoop score can be enticing, but they’re rarely worth the risk of bed bugs or other nasty street critters entering your abode. If you want to play it safe, you can get up to 50% off new clearance styles at West Elm, including the brand’s Crescent Swivel Recliner. The chair is $600 off the original price and the elusive blend of couch, office chair, and throne.

Sur la Table’s chef-worthy spring savings

When you moved out, your parents probably told you not to order Chipotle everyday. While we love a thicc burrito, it can, at times, be too much of a good thing. To make cooking your own meals easier, you can get up to 50% off during Sur la Table’s Spring Savings Sale on top-notch cookware brands including Le Creuset, Breville, and KitchenAid. Grab a Dutch oven and try your hand at making your own rice and beans, no delivery fee required.

Dyson’s early Memorial Day sale

Summer heat in an apartment with a prehistoric AC unit is painful. Thankfully, Dyson just dropped an early Memorial Day sale where you can save over $100 on select items through June 4. Our advice? Grab a high-quality air purifying fan, such as the Pure Cool Link Tower for $120 off. Its HEPA filter circulates purified air throughout an entire room, and can be controlled with the Dyson Link app for easy monitoring. The vacuums also slay, and are cordless with powerful suction.

Casper’s weekend mattress deal

Sleeping is one of our most treasured activities, so it only makes sense to invest in a high-quality mattress that will make your body feel like it’s resting on a massive marshmallow. We also appreciate the classics, and the price of Casper’s Original Mattress is currently slashed by $300 through May 16. Its best-selling mattress bundle is also 20% off if you want to give your bed (and yourself) some extra love and support.

The only thing that’s missing from this fantastic shopping fest? An Auntie Anne’s pretzel—and a ride home from the mall.

