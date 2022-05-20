The Best Deals This Week, From Sectional Sofas to Cult-Fave Sunscreen

We can’t quite put a finger on what makes online shopping so riveting. Is it the fact we don’t have to wait in lines? That we don’t have to worry about Karen or Chad snagging the last Theragun massager? (Then again, inhaling an Auntie Anne pretzel at the mall food court is one of our favorite pastimes.) But, wanna know the real, true reason we don’t do in-person shopping more often? Online deals. Yep, it’s Friday, folks, the internationally observed (probably) Day of Deals, on which we bring you—our dear readers whom we love so very much—the sickest steals and savings of the week.

Last week, we sailed across a sea of bargains on mattresses that feel like a marshmallow, Dyson air purifiers for upcoming heat waves, stationary bikes, and more items that will make you forget all about the IRL yard sales in your uncle’s neighborhood. This week, we’re whipping out the pizza oven, getting a snow cone, and treating ourselves to some limited-time deals that will make us purr. We’re talking about markdowns on tech-savvy electronics, compact kitchen appliances, and sunscreen to protect our precious skin. Climb aboard the S.S. Rec Room yacht, and get ready to ship off into the sunset.

Videos by VICE

The best Amazon deals right now

We like to have the smallest (and best) appliances in our kitchen to maximize our tiny apartment’s potential. The Nutribullet Pro 13 is a great compact blender for folks who are tired of shelling out their hard-earned clams at Jamba Juice every day. With its 900-watt motor and blade, it blends all your ingredients with just a simple push—plus, it has utility far beyond smoothies. We’re talking fire dips, summer gazpacho, dressings and more. It’s much faster than the original model—and the best part? It’s 23% off.

Portable projectors should be on everyone’s radar. They’re less bulky than carrying around a TV, and all you need is a blank wall to start watching (and crying to) A Little Princess. What’s not to love? The Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector has a four-hour playtime, a 100” picture, and a lumen DLP lamp for crystal clear picture. Invite your peeps over, pour a cocktail, and take in the night (and booze) with this 20% off steal.

The only thing better than fluffy flapjacks are crispy, voluptuous (mini) waffles. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker, which has gone wildly viral on TikTok, has a four-inch, non-stick cooking surface and delivers top-tier results, per its 4.7-star average rating from over 1,300 reviews. It’s 25% off and—drum roll—you get two for the price of one. Feel free to use it for other cuisine as well, such as paninis and grilled cheese.

Albany Park’s Memorial Day sale

We care about your tushy. We want you to be comfy. Cozy. Snuggly. To help us coddle your keister, Albany Park is offering 15% off on sofas and sectionals for Memorial Day. We’re suckers for loveseats, especially when they have gorgeous, vibrant West African, like the Ẹkáàbọ̀ Albany Loveseat. It also features high-density, mattress-quality foam, spring suspension, and pizzazz. Make sure to use promo code MDAY15 at checkout, your buttocks will thank you.

Supergoop!’s summer SPF

We want to bake in the steamy sun all summer long, but sunburn is not welcome. To help achieve a sun-kissed glow like all the beach gods and goddesses in Baywatch without going full burn victim, grab the super-popular sunscreen from Supergoop, which is holding a 20% off summer sale on all SPF products. Make sure to use promo code SUNNY20 at checkout to receive the discount. This dermatologist-approved ray-dodger is one of the best in the sun game, especially the brand’s Play Everyday SPF 50 Lotion and invisible Unseen Sunscreen. If you like subtle coverage, a tinted option is the way to go—try the CC Screen.

REI Anniversary Sale

Summer horseplay calls for grabbing your buddies and going out into the wilderness. REI knows a thing or two about that, and is currently running a 30% off Anniversary Sale. Find deals on everything from hiking boots to tents, and all other essentials to survive the big, bad forest through May 30. Our top picks? All the bike deals, such as the Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike. It’s ideal for both urban and suburban riding with its beefy tires and 24-gear range.

Samsung Memorial Day Sale

All hail Samsung, one of the biggest beasts in the tech industry. The brand always seems to be offering steep price drops on big ticket items such as its bussin’ smart TVs, earbuds, and tablets—how generous. Right now, a Memorial Day sale is running through June 8, and one of the most jaw-dropping deals we spotted is the QLED 8K Smart TV—complete with ultra-fine contrast, and a Neo Quantum processor—for 40% off.

Nike’s 50th Anniversary Sale

Air Force 1’s have a chokehold on us. If you’re dying to get your claws on a pair of one of most versatile shoes in the fashion game, Nike is currently in the midst of its 50th Anniversary Sale. Members get 20% off select items when they use promo code 50YEARS at checkout, and we suggest copping the Nike Air Force 1 Crate Next Nature, a rad spin off of the classic white shoe.

Our yacht (read: rowboat) has set sail—see you next week, friends.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.