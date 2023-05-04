The Best Deals This Week, From Nikon Cameras to Fitbits

Do you think it’s fly when girls stop by for the summer? Well, if you like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch (or if you are one), you might enjoy some of this week’s deals. Not only is Abercrombie having a tubular sale on shorts and more this weekend (for dudes and ladies), but Urban Outfitters is currently taking 25% off dresses. Now that it’s finally May (if I see one more May the 4th joke today I’m going to throw myself into a Sarlacc pit), the sun is coming out and it’ll never rain or be cloudy again. Time for some deals!

Since everything great and nothing bad will ever happen, why not save 30% on James Harden’s favorite beard trimmer and cop up to $500 off some Nikon gear at B&H? In fact, deals abound, from Our Place cookware to JBL speakers. Go forth and save money on things.

The best deals on Amazon this week

The Fitbit Inspire 2, which we totally love, is still on sale on Amazon so you can get those steps in before peak summer.

Hannah Che’s amazing cookbook The Vegan Chinese Kitchen (which we absolutely loved) was just nominated for a James Beard award. It’s on sale right now.

James Harden’s favorite beard trimmer is 30% off (read our glowing review here).

The best tech deals this week

B&H is giving up to $500 off Nikon cameras and lenses for National Photography Month.

JBL still has a dank sale on speakers going on.

The best home goods deals this week

AeroGarden is taking up to 60% off herb gardens and accessories.

Ninja products are up to 20% for the brand’s Friends & Family sale. When you’re [on Ninja’s website], you’re family!

Our Place, who makes the beloved Always Pan, has a killer Spring sale with up to 25% off cookware, tableware, and more.

West Elm is doing up to 50% off its chic furniture, outdoor goods, and more.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

Lovers has a clearance sale that’s up to 50% off AND mix-and-match BOGO 50% off with code WEBOGO23.

Lovehoney has up to half off selected vibrators, so you have no excuse not to have a crazy orgasm this month.

The best fashion deals this week

Urban Outfitters has 25% off dresses just in time for, uh, when it’s time to wear dresses.

Speaking of being at the mall in 2002, Abercrombie & Fitch has a phat sale on shorts right now, especially if you use the code AFSHORTS this weekend (the code works from May 5 to May 8).

Let’s meet at the food court at 4 p.m. to get pretzels.

