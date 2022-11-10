The Best Deals This Week, From Samsung TVs to Sex Toy Advent Calendars

If you’ve ever camped outside during Black Friday to score mega hot savings on big-ticket items, more power to you. You deserve the retail equivalent of a Légion d’honneur medal for trucking through a stampede of people dying to pry the season’s hottest tech out of your hands. Fortunately, we might finally be approaching a post-Black Friday world; retailers have gotten the message that we, as shoppers, are damn tired of OD-ing on holiday deals in one (long) weekend rush. Holiday sales are dropping earlier than ever nowadays, and we have proof.

This week, we strategically hand-picked the best sales in tech, home goods, sexual wellness, and apparel to make your shopping experience fruitful and effortless. Read on— we’ve got you covered with deals on Lenovo laptops, Hoka drip, and Dyson devices that are out to play (see: help you enjoy cleaning your house). Send us some cookies in the mail, cause at the rate we’re going, we’re picking up ground on Santa.

The best Amazon deals right now

Simulate the Tour de France with the Schwinn Fitness Exercise Bike for 33% off.

We’re already Fitbit connoisseurs, and the Luxe model is currently 38% off.

Block out reality with these thicc Bose headphones for 35% off.

The best tech deals this week

Lenovo is having doorbuster deals for up to 70% off on select laptops, tablets, tech accessories, and monitors.

Microsoft is offering up to $400 off its Surface Laptops, which features a sleek touchscreen.

Samsung is already in the midst of its Early Black Friday sales, including deals on QLED TVs, gaming monitors, home appliances, smartphones, and tech accessories.

The best home goods deals this week

Caraway is wasting no time and getting a head start with its Cyber Season Sale with items 20% off sitewide.

Dyson is offering up to $150 savings on select technology, including high-tech vacuums, air purifiers, and hair care devices such as the AirWrap. One of our favorite vacuum models is also in the mix.

Wayfair is already offering up to 70% off as part of its Black Friday sneak preview deals.

The best deals on sexual toys and wellness this week

LELO has a range of sex toys on sale for up to 50% off for Singles Day, cause *you don’t need anybody.*

Lovehoney is gracing us with savings of up to $120 off on its sex toy advent calendars. Sexy surprises such as lingerie, lube, and toys are behind each erotic door.

Mystery Vibe wants you to get off during its Singles Day Sale with its 25% off deals, including our favorite flexible Crescendo 2 Vibrator.

Fashion

Hoka never fails to impress us with its running shoes, so good thing a handful of new markdowns have been added to its ongoing sale.

Nordstrom has holiday deals for up to 60% off across all categories including apparel, shoes, and accessories.

The North Face is honoring those who don’t have a ball and chain with its Singles Day sale running through November 13. To get an extra 20% off sales items, become a member and use promo code SINGLESDAY and checkout.

Catch ya next week.

