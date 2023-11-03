The Best Deals This Week (Because Black Friday Sales Have Already Begun)

We’re both delighted and terrified to report that the full-swing holiday shopping season is upon us, folks. The second Halloween ended, we immediately fired up the ol’ digital yule log. Starbucks released its winter menu today, and you bet your ass we got a peppermint mocha first thing this morning. Retailers are wasting no time this year when it comes to sales and drops, with some even going so far as to have already launched early Black Friday deals. Don’t believe us? You’re in for a treat far better than any peppermint mocha.

To kick things off, Wayfair has buckets full of Black Friday early access deals for up to 70% off. That means scoring a Christmas tree for cheap or finally furnishing the apartment you’ve been leasing for months. Not seeking home goods? No problem, because the internet is also blessing us with Our Place’s biggest sale of the year, as well as discounted Hoka Clifton 8s, Samsonite luggage, and sex toys that can actually get you off. Happy shopping, peasants.

The best deals on Amazon this week

‘Tis the season with a faux, slim Christmas tree you can reuse every year for 44% off.

Never have phone anxiety again with this Anker portable charger for 20% off.

Retro toasters elevate your kitchen counter while they caramelize your toast, including this one for 30% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H currently has “Holiday Head Start Savings” with daily deals on the most coveted big-ticket tech, including this 14.2″ MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip for $1,900 off.

Dyson has major deals going on several of its vacuum models, as well as its high-quality air purifiers.

Samsung has already launched early Black Friday deals across its impressive selection, including its 85″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C for $2,000 off.

The Sharper Image is hosting an “Early Bird Sale” to help you beat the shopping chaos with 20% off sitewide through Sunday with the code BIRD20.

Walmart has major flash deals of up to 65% off on electronics right now, including Apple products, smart watches, gaming devices, and TVs.

The best deals on furniture and home goods this week

Eternity Modern is offering $300 off the iconic Ettore Sottsass wavy mirror with the code HALLOWEEN12 so you can wave goodbye to spooky season.

Floyd’s Autumn Sale is in full swing with its popular furniture up to 30% off including comfy sofas, bed frames, mattresses, and coffee tables.

Our Place is in the midst of its biggest sale of the year with steep price drops of up to 45% off sitewide. Get ready for some stellar holiday cooking.

Purple Mattress is celebrating Black Friday month with up to $900 off its mattresses and base sets. Snag one in time for your annual post-Turkey snoozefest.

Sur La Table is having its Semi-Annual Cookware Sale along with early Black Friday deals with up to 60% off top brands like Le Creuset and All-Clad.

Wayfair already dropped Black Friday Early Access deals with items up to 70% off across all categories. It’s never been a better time to finally cop a futon for 61% off.

West Elm is hosting a Fall Warehouse Sale with thousands of items up to 50% off.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Babeland has hundreds of Black Friday Early Access deals for up to 70% off, because it’s never too early to blow a load at a discount.

Lovehoney is holding a Black Friday sale with sex toys and accessories up to 70% off, while supplies last. Hurry, before the iconic Sex Toy Advent Calendar is gone!

Lovers is already on holiday with its 20% off sale with the code WOW20.

PinkCherry is offering up to 80% off for its Pre-Black Friday sale when you use the code BLACK.

The best fashion deals this week

Calpak is having a sale with up to 60% off its colorful bags and luggage, including the Laptop Duffel Backpack, so you can travel in style.

Crocs has select styles for up to 50% off, including these gorpcore Echo Clogs and many more of its iconic shoes.

Hoka’s top shoe style, the Clifton 8, is back in the sale section with tons of colorways and sizes.

Samsonite is kicking off holiday travel szn by offering its high-quality luggage for up to 30% off. (They also make an amazing wind-proof umbrella). ​​

Smartwool has web specials on past-season styles for up to 50% off so you can keep warm on your upcoming chilly strolls.

Catch ya next week.

