The Best Deals This Week, From MacBooks to Eye Massagers

Vecna’s clock is tick, tick, ticking away the minutes until Halloween, the day and night when we feast on candy, scare ourselves shitless watching Poltergeist for the gazillionth time, and dress up as a ZZ Top member, sexy White Claw, or Julia Fox. Unlike in Stranger Things, you can’t distort the ripple of time-space, which means you really only have 10 days to get your impress-everyone, perfectly timed, potentially horrifying costume together. You don’t wanna be that fool scrambling for the last pair of devil horns at the Spirit Halloween on October 31! But in the meantime, we’ve got a ton of great deals on everything you need to complete you transition into the fall hermit we all aspire to be—#goblincore till Spring.

Last week, we found to-die-for deals on Dyson vacuums, heavily discounted luxury rugs from ABC Carpet & Home, and Tempur-Pedic mattresses for a steal. This week, there are exquisite sales on some of our absolute favorite sanity-saving products—including TheraICE Rx’s life-saving headache/hangover hat, and the Renpho heated eye massager. Don’t miss sick discounts on tons of Apple products, and high-rated gaming headphones.

The best Amazon deals right now

The TheraICE Rx headache relief hat is a Rec Room staff favorite; you don’t need to go far to find someone on the team who will sing its praises whenever given the opportunity. Senior writer Mary-Frances Knapp wrote a glowing review of this miracle migraine mask, which is currently on sale for $34.95, so make sure to give that a click if you want to read about all of its magical uses in-depth.

There are a ton of Apple products currently discounted on Amazon. The biggest deals are on MacBook Air laptops and 4K Apple TVs, both of which are currently 39% off. If you’re starting to get familiar with the spinning beachball of death, it might be time to upgrade. 2020 editions of 13” MacBooks, integrated with the Apple M1 Chip, 8 gigabytes of RAM, and 256 gigabytes of SSD Storage are 20% off right now—score this super lightweight baddie for under $800.

Just in time for cuffing season, upgrade your streaming situation so you can invite that hottie over for “a new series I really think you’d like,” which is basically the non-threatening, 2022 version of “Netflix ‘n’ chill”. Apple’s 4K device is currently at the ridiculously low price of $109, so you can impress bae with Dolby Atmos room-filling sound, a super-clear picture, and access to all that premium Apple TV+ content.

Another all-time banger that has the full support of the Rec Room team is this eye massager that cured our staff writer Nicolette Accardi’s decade-long eye strain. If you wish you could pluck your eyes out and drop them at a tranquility spa at the end of each day, look no further than Renpho’s heated massager, which made Accardi’s “head simply [feel] like it was resting in a padded steam room, in the best way possible.”

Never lose another game of Call of Duty again… at least not because of crappy headphones and a poor sound connection. JBL’s Quantum 100 gaming headphones have over 11,000 reviews on Amazon, and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars. The fact that they’re 35% off right now and only $29.95 just sweetens the deal. But hey, don’t take my word for it, take this very satisfied reviewer, who wrote, “…SO FREAKING GOOD. I’VE HAD FOR A MONTH NOW and holy bro…you should 1000% buy this.” Sold.

Speaking of cozying up on a heavenly cloud couch with a giant-ass blanket to watch Hocus Pocus 2, why not make it a cinematic event with a sleek projector that will look stunning in your home? On top of bolstering your home theater capabilities, we love that this model’s portability means its top-tier features are able to bring the home theater experience on-the-go! For only $525, this 700 Lumens projector is equipped with an Android smart system, Dolby audio, a battery life of three hours (just enough time for one long movie or an impromptu double feature of two shorter flicks), and is WiFi- and Bluetooth-compatible so you can stream your favorite films anywhere, even a haunted Airbnb.

As much as we hate to admit it, we’re about to head sinus-first into flu season (which is technically also COVID season, cold season, you name it). While you can try washing your hands for the entire time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice, it’s a bygone conclusion that no matter how careful you are, the cooties are everywhere. Stock up on these discounted, highly rated COVID tests to know for sure if you’re dealing with the seasonal sniffles or something…well, a lot worse.

And a bonus deal from Homebody

In the market for a new sofa to really sink into once the thermostat dips? Look no further than Homebody’s incredibly comfy and best-selling modular couch. It’s available in a bunch of different fabric and color options, including a pet-friendly option. Right now, through October 31, Homebody is offering 25% off ottomans with any modular couch purchase, with code OTTO25.

