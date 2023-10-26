The Best Deals This Week, From Way Day to the ‘Gawk Gawk 3000’

[Shaky ghost voice] SpOoOoOkY sEaSoN iS PeAkInG!!! That’s right—if you haven’t figured out by now who or what you’re gonna be for Halloween, let me offer you some of the ideas on my list that I wasn’t able to pull together this year (but maybe you still can, if you’re ambitious): the Flasher Gremlin, Drexl from True Romance, Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala. BTW, if you want to be a giant inflatable pug or a photorealistic taco, those costumes are still available on Amazon with same-day delivery (and right now both are actually on sale).

Speaking of sales, welcome back to our weekly roundup of the best deals on the ‘net. First and foremost: It’s the second and final day of Way Day, Wayfair’s massive sale on furniture, home goods, and life-sized baby hippo statues. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your apartment, home, or houseboat, there’s no better time than today. Furthermore, SSENSE’s fall new-season sale is still underway, so stuff your cart with discounted health-goth designer athleisurewear while you still can. Plus, Amazon has excellent deals (as usual) that you can snag now before dealing with the Black Friday rush. It’s also a wonderful week to buy a new laptop at a bargain, and the sales on fall clothing are as bright as the changing leaves. Read on for the best deals and sales this week.

The best deals on Amazon this week

The sniffles are coming—save 34% right now on BinaxNOW’s reliable, easy-to-use COVID test kits.

Always Pan-curious, but on a budget? This strikingly similar do-it-all pan from Goodful has stellar reviews (and comes in a variety of appealing colors)—plus it’s 30% off right now, meaning you can score one for just $55.99.

Save a whopping 59% on this cozy plaid shirt jacket from Levi’s.

Pound out your pain with this percussive massager that has Thermacool technology—aka a head that can heat up or cool down to soothe your bod. It’s currently 37% off, plus take an extra $10 off thanks to a click-and-save coupon.

The best tech deals this week

B&H currently has massive savings on tons of Apple tech, including $800 off this 16.2” MacBook Pro.

Dyson has major deals going on several of its vacuum models, as well as hair dryers and the super-popular Airwrap.

Samsung is currently hosting Samsung Week, during which you’ll find deals and offers on an array of tech and home appliances.

The Sharper Image is having a Spooky Savings event through October 29, with 20% off all products sitewide and 25% off orders over $199+ when you use the promo code SPOOKY.

Walmart has major deals on electronics right now, including Apple goods, TVs, tablets, and more. Get $298 off a 50” Samsung The Frame TV.

What to buy at Way Day, Wayfair’s huge sale

The Way Day deals at Wayfair are so plentiful that it’s truly hard to narrow it down, but here are a few rad picks from our editors:

More sales on furniture, home goods, and outdoor gear this week

Backcountry’s Flash Sale with up to 70% off ends today, so grab an array of on-sale outdoor goods while you can.

Eternity Modern is offering $300 off the iconic Ettore Sottsass wavy mirror you’ve seen all over the ‘Gram.

Floyd’s Autumn Sale is underway—save 30% on the Sink-Down Sectional and Floyd Sectional, 20% on the brand’s iconic bed frame, and 20% off mattresses, coffee tables, and more.

Great Jones is offering a free Dutch Baby with the purchase of its popular Dutchess enameled cast iron Dutch oven.

Interior Define is offering 30% off on select models of its luxurious sofas. Take a seat.

Purple Mattress has a series of deals going on including up to $400 off its OG ultra-comfy mattress model and Purple Plus Mattress, and 25% off bedding bundles as well.

Sur La Table is having its Semi-Annual Cookware Sale with up to 60% off top brands like Le Creuset and All-Clad.

Urban Outfitters is currently offering up to 50% off furniture.

West Elm is offering up to 50% off clearance items, including sofas, bedroom furniture, bedding, and more.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Amazon is currently offering the GOATed Satisfyer Pro 2 suction vibrator for 43% off.

Babeland is offering up to 70% off select sex toys for its Treats for All Tastes sale, including 47% off this classic rabbit vibe.

Lovehoney is offering 25% off the popular Womanizer clitoral suction toy and 70% off the Booty Buddy butt plug, on top of many other great deals.

Lovers is having a BOGO sale on BDSM and kink gear, so it’s a great time to grab a ball gag or leather handcuffs.

PinkCherry is offering up to 80% off for its Pre-Black Friday sale when you use the code BLACK. Save big on the TikTok-famous clitoral rose vibrator and something called the Gawk Gawk 3000 that has us very intrigued. (It’s a very popular blowjob-simulating stroker, apparently, and the reviews are wild.)

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 15% off almost everything for MyAbercrombie members, plus an assortment of great deals in the clearance section for everyone else.

Everlane is offering 25% off its “Fall Icons,” meaning you’ll save big on sweaters, jeans, hoodies, and other transitional pieces.

L.L. Bean’s sale section is full of cozy finds, like this highly gorpcore Everyday Lightweight Tote for just $29.99.

MR PORTER’s massive sale section has deals of up to 70% off designer goods from brands including Acne Studios, Dries Van Noten, and way, way more.

Nike is offering up to 40% off right now on loads of shoes, sweats, and other clothing and accessories.

Nordstrom’s fall sale kicks off today, with up to 50% off tons of designer goods—plus, over at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll save up to 70% on apparel and accessories from Vince, Madewell, and more.

SSENSE is winding down its 25% off sale on new styles from hundreds of designers and other aesthetic accessories and home goods—use the promo code FW2023 and act safe to save big.

Uniqlo has tons of cool-weather staples on sale, including hoodies and puffer jackets.

Zappos is having a massive sale with deals on footwear from Dr. Martens, New Balance, On Running, and way more.

Send pics of your Halloween costume to recroom@vice.com. Catch ya next week.

