The Best Deals This Week, From Hydroflasks to Sex Advent Calendars

Manifestation is a powerful thing. Don’t believe us? We wished for slappin’ deals on this fine fall Thursday and it became our reality. No more going to the psychic on the Lower East Side, because we’ve got our own supernatural powers. Welcome to spooky season, mate.

That’s right—it’s our weekly roundup of the best sales and deals on the ‘net. Last week, SSENSE was back with discounted designer goods, Brightland made our mouth water with artisan olive oil, and Interior Define was offering its old-money-aesthetic furniture for 20% off. This week, our favorite Breville pizza oven, Hydroflask water bottles, and Farfetch designer duds are all on sale. Huzzah.

The best deals on Amazon this week

The beloved TikTok-viral 4-in1 Full Star Veggie Chopper is now 40% off.

Carpal tunnel sucks, but a laptop riser for 36% off can be the ticket to saving your wrists.

It’s tea season and this copper chrome kettle is beautiful for 50% off.

The best tech deals this week

Breville, one of our absolute favorite kitchen appliance brands, just slashed the price for the amazing Pizzaiolo oven by 20%, which is rare!

Dyson is a high-tech pioneer in the home appliance world and is in the midst of its Renewed event with savings of up to $200 off on select refurbished tech through October 7.

Shark has several offers to celebrate its Fall Harvest Sale when you use the coinciding promo codes for specific products.

Therabody has a handful of discounted refurbished massage guns, perfect for relieving your muscles (for less dough).

The best home goods deals this week

Brooklinen is in the midst of its End of Season sale where you can snag sheets, bedding, and other home goods for up to 65% off.

Hydroflask (basically an adult sippy cup) has a sale going on its popular insulated water bottles.

Le Creuset is offering ongoing specials on its *chef’s kiss* cookware and stoneware for baking fall treats.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Lovehoney has already unleashed its coveted sexy advent calendars, and they’re up to 60% off. They sold out quickly last year, so act fast and snag one before they’re gone.

Lovers is having a BOGO 50% off sale on lube and sex toy cleaners with the code SLIPPERY50.

PinkCherry is offering up to 80% off for its Super Prime Week with the code PRIME (Amazon had better watch out).

The best fashion deals this week

Farfetch has a sale section filled with designer discounted treasures, such as this eye-catching Off-White belt and Kenzo bomber jacket.

On Running’s popular Cloudstratus running shoes are still 20% off—praise be.

Urban Outfitters has a large sale section to explore to stock up on fall essentials.

Catch ya next week.

