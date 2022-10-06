The Best Deals This Week, From Abercrombie’s Fall Sale to HAY’s Homewares

We can’t believe it’s already October, either—were we not just sunning ourselves on the beach last weekend? No matter how we try to freeze time, denial won’t make the days (and weeks, and years) stop coming—and they don’t stop coming. So if you haven’t gotten your H-ween costume together, what the hell are you waiting for? A sale, perhaps? Well, you’re in luck, because this week, we’ve got quite the abundance of deals for you—a proverbial autumnal harvest bounty’s worth of kick-ass discounts

Last week was pretty lit, if we do say so ourselves. Buffy launched its “Comfy Cozy Sale,” with discounts on everything you need to become the fully realized version of the grandparents from Willy Wonka and never leave bed again. Plus, we got the scoop on a super-secret sale on Hoka’s Bondi 7 at Nordstrom, MysteryVibe’s 25% off sex toy sale, and a mulberry silk pillowcase for less than $20. But if you think it couldn’t get any better, sorry—you’re wrong! This week, we are almost overwhelmed by all of the amazing things on sale, including robot vacuums, heavenly mattresses, and fancy-loft-apartment-worthy homewares from HAY. Now is the time to upgrade your wardrobe, your living room, and your goody drawer, so go berserk.

The best Amazon deals right now

When the Amazon deals hit, they realllllllly hit, and this week, Bezos is serving. There are a bunch of mid-century modern chairs on serious discount, and now’s the perfect time to trade in your threadbare dining chairs for more sophisticated seating before the holidays hit, you invite over too many relatives, you don’t have enough chairs, and you have to make your great-aunt Ethel sit on a storage ottoman. No one wants that—but we do want these chairs.

If you’re anything like me, you can’t keep track of a single pair of AirPods, and every pair of wired headphones you own has seen better days. Now’s the time to invest in quality noise-canceling headphones with serious staying power and, more importantly, physical presence. While we’re anything but anti-earbud, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the clear fringe benefits of over-ear styles, including their ability to keep you extra-toasty during the colder months, while simultaneously sending out strong “don’t bother me” vibes. Not only does this Sony pair have a built-in microphone—so you can walk ‘n’ talk as you please—but it’s also endowed with Alexa voice-control capabilities, so you never have to take your freezing fingies out of your pockets.

Move over, Dyson. The lazy person’s vacuum—i.e., the Roomba—is currently 27% off, so you never have to physically dust-bust again. iRobot’s highly-rated Roomba 694 model is currently less than $200, and is so smart, it learns your routines and cleans when it will be least distracting (unlike, say, your roommate). Plus, it can detect when certain areas of your floor are dirtier than the rest, and will aptly go into the robot vacuum version of sicko mode.



Lisa Says Gah!’s sale on resortwear

Every cool girlie we know shops at Lisa Says Gah!, and it has an insanely scrollable, nine full pages of items currently on sale. If you are already prepping for a holiday in the sun (you know, when the sun actually comes back around to this side of the globe sometime next year), there are tons of warm weather jawns so heavily discounted that you could buy an entire new vacation wardrobe without breaking the bank. At the moment, we’re particularly frothing over this baguette cap (duh) and deliciously funky crocheted bucket hats.

Don’t forget the store also sells swaggy home accessories—like this serpentine squiggle pillow that we’ve already added to cart.

HAY’s Dining Sale

Before the inevitable rush of house guests come November, take the rare opportunity to shop HAY’s eternally chic collection of home goods and stunt on everyone that walks across your threshold. While there’s a ton of furniture on the site to peruse and lust after, we’re currently drawn to the biggest event of the week for the brand: the Dining Sale. Imagine setting the table with a new set of tinted wine glasses, and decanting a bottle of natty wine into a farmhouse-style jug.

If you’re still mulling over some room refresh ideas, a quick switch up the light fixtures should deliver on major bang-for-buck. The Bonbon shade comes in three sizes and a bunch of colorways to add a cozy glow to any room.

Abercrombie’s big fall sale

For those who don’t know it yet: Abercrombie is cool again. With everything from effortless knit polos—reminiscent of much pricier Bode options—to vegan leather wardrobe staples, the brand has become a go-to for understated neutrals, upgraded staples, and logo-less loungewear. Not to mention, the American style icon is more size-inclusive than ever; almost everything on its site is currently on sale. With 30% off sweaters and fleece, and 15% off nearly everything else, it’s the perfect time to stock up on everyday essentials.

Mattress sales galore

Who knew October was prime time for big mattress savings? Not us, but boy are we grateful, because our lower back has been screaming at us for an upgrade. Currently, Avocado is offering $250 off queen, king, and California king-sized Green Mattresses with promo code GREEN, and $100 off its Eco Organic Mattress with promo code SNOOZE.

Tempur-Pedic is offering 30% off its best-selling Cloud Mattress every day in October, with promo code CLOUD30, and you can add a Cloud Adjustable Pillow bundle for just $89.

Last, but certainly not least, Cocoon by Sealy is offering 35% off its best-selling Chill memory foam mattress, which draws away heat to keep you cool all night long. You’ll also get free pillows and sheets with every offer, all month long; but hurry, the chill is only on sale through tomorrow.

Y’all ready for it to start getting dark at 4:30 p.m.? See you next week.

