The Best Deals This Week, From Frame TVs to Luxury Mattresses

OK brochachos, we, too, cannot wait to taste the salty rim on the first marg of the long weekend. I know you’re gearing up for a rootin’ tootin’ hell of a Labor Day weekend, but before we clock out and crack a cold one, don’t forget that the unofficial last weekend of summer is also a totally tubular time to finally pull the trigger on all those big ticket items you’ve been fantasizing about. In other words, the Labor Day sales and deals are here, and they are truly quenching.

Don’t get too tanked before you can snag a sick deal on a new mattress—because your back deserves better, or may we suggest splurging on a little treat for yourself? Some sick jawns for your drip, perhaps? It’s time to reward yourself for all that hard work, and the best treat is one that is massively discounted. There are serious sales on everything from luxury cookware and home decor, and honestly, the next time you’re gonna see discounts this outrageous will be Black Friday, and you’ll be in too big of a food coma to make smart decisions. Scoop the good stuff now, and don’t miss our full list of the best Labor Day sales and deals here.

Last week, we served up a steaming hot platter of gourmet deals on everyone’s favorite vacuum: Dyson; everyone’s favorite edible-shoe: Crocs; and everyone’s favorite bedding: Brooklinen. This week includes a slew of even spicier sales on cult-fave cookware from Our Place, designer duds from Coach, and the coveted Frame TV to carry you blissfully through the long weekend into a short work-week, with the arrival of all your new purchases bringing you some much needed serotonin.

The best Amazon deals right now

If you haven’t been coveting a Samsung Frame TV, who even are you? Someone not addicted to the idiot box? Sorry, can’t relate. I watch so much television, it’s honestly embarrassing—but you know what reads “sophisticated intellectual who only watches PBS”? A TV disguised as a piece of art in the middle of your living room. Which is why I am absolutely snagging a 65-incher, which happens to be 15% off right now, and can be customized to suit any decor. Welcome to adulthood, you chic, avid reader, you.

Labor Day is a notoriously good time for mattress deals, and Tuft & Needle is currently offering 20% off on every size of their luxury Mint mattress on Amazon. There are a few things that make the Mint special—one being an extra third layer of cooling, adaptive foam that offers extra-cushy support, and reduces motion transfer—particularly helpful if you co-sleep with a tosser who completely changes shape every 30 minutes in their sleep (guilty). Reviewers of the Mint are gung-ho about its superiority, calling it “THE most comfortable bed”and “definitely a keeper”. One particularly satisfied customer wrote, “I’ve now been sleeping on this thing for a month and I am blown away so far…it’s firm and sturdy, but it also gives a good ‘hug’.” That’s everything I’ve ever wanted in a mattress, on top of the fact that a queen will run you less than a grand.

Scoop Hoka sneaks on sale

Nordstrom is offering up to 60% off with thousands of new items freshly added to the already robust Summer Sale, and that includes Hoka sneaks, which are a fave of runners, and our swift-on-her-feet staff writer. In fact, she calls the Bondi 7s “god’s gift to the running world,” and right now, they’re $32 off.

Grab some La Mer at Farfetch

Farfetch’s sale section is truly a wonderland; it just might be the only place you’ll find a Wacko Mario x Neckface shirt, Lex Pott twist candles, and iconic celeb-backed luxury skincare lines co-mingling, all for up to 80% off. Farfetch’s current sale event includes 20% off select beauty products, and that means you’ll find a rare discount on La Mer moisturizers and serums, which is a big deal indeed if you’ve been hoping to find out what the (very, very, very) major hype is all about.

Score a new pair of shades from a legacy brand

GlassesUSA is offering 30% off Ray-Bans and Oakleys with the code ICON30 from 9/1 to 9/5, and even bigger savings on many more brands when you buy a pair with prescription lenses. Deck out your head with a shiny new pair of wrap shades or aviators, at a steal.

The rabbit vibrator we love to love

The best Labor Day sex toy sales are underway, and over at Ella Paradis, you can use the code RELAX to save up to 85% off on sex toys. That means snagging Better Love toys at ridiculously low prices, including this classic rabbit vibe that you can buddy up to for less than the price of a slightly irresponsible lunch.

Spoil your bestie

Chewy is offering deals for the holiday weekend more exciting than a giant truckload of tennis balls—whether you want to bestow your little hairy gremlin with more treats than they’ve ever seen before or an entire new autumn wardrobe, there are insane deals in every category. With up to 60% off apparel for dogs and cats, and up to 40% off everything else, you can finally give them a totally ridiculous line-up of costumes to last the entire month of October—you know you want to.

Outrageous deals at Urban Outfitters

There are some seriously sick steals to be found in the bowels of Urban Outfitter’s massive sale section, which is currently discounted an extra 40%. Obviously there’s some pretty swaggy duds to get you primed and ready for fall, but there are also really gorgeous statement chairs; super on-sale roller skates; that Grateful Dead throw you always wanted, but mom never let you had; and other totally-random-but-so-cheap-it’s-practically-illegal decor and pieces of flair that will make you smile every time you see them.

Cop your dream vintage Coach bag on sale

I think we’re all onboard the “Coach is cool again” train, right? With its colorful logo-mania Y2K shoulder bags making a massive comeback, and an explosion of vintage Coach leather goods on designer resale sites, it’s pretty safe to say the brand has come full circle. Now, Coachhas re-released a grip of heritage pieces that we are absolutely drooling over, and rarely go on sale. So if you’ve been looking for just the right tote, everyday bag, or backpack, look no further, because everything is currently 25% off with code: TAKE25.

The coolest espresso machine ever

We’ve been obsessed with this brutalist AnZa espresso machine forever, and now, thanks to SSENSE’s ongoing summer sale, it’s finally discounted. Is it still spensi? For sure. But could this be our one chance to scrape together all of our hard-earned cockles and snag it? Perhaps.

We’ll take a shot with you after we get our order confirmation.

