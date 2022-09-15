The Best Deals This Week, From Samsung TVs to Rotating Sex Toys

It’s almost the freakin’ weekend my dudes, and we are ready to start filling our epic fall calendar with tailgates, apple picking, pumpkin carving, and intricately detailed, historically accurate Victorian-era zombie costumes. Just us? Well, regardless of what you’re gearing up for this season, there’s one thing we can all get excited about, and that’s epic deals.

Last week, we rode a monster wave of discounted delights, including a sale on Dyson’s V8 Absolute vacuum; 35% off on our fave sex toys, including the Womanizer, at Adam & Eve; and huge savings on Rec Room’s much-loved Ooni Karu 16. This week, we spot excellent sales on tech, including high-def Samsung televisions, plus a ton of exciting designer duds and homewares to snag from some of our favorite retailers. So get your trigger fingers ready, because these deals won’t last long.

The best Amazon deals right now

We’ll admit it—sometimes Amazon does the least with unimpressive deals, like 7% off disposable coffee cups. But some weeks, they straight up deliver with that Prime Day energy that impresses us—and it’s one of those fire deal weeks in the proverbial digital jungle. Right now, select Apple watches are up to 24% off in a ton of color options. Our pick would be the larger, 45-millimeter size Series 7 (we like the shade Midnight), which has a ton of advanced features, including GPS and cellular capabilities, and even Blood Oxygen and ECG apps that allow for even more detailed fitness and health tracking.

The deal I’m personally swooping is a pair of seriously discounted Beats headphones. If you’re anything like me, you cannot keep track of AirPods for longer than a few weeks if you’re lucky, so the 43% off Studio3 over-ear headphones are getting added to my cart immediately. Plus, if you live in a place that gets a “real winter,” my favorite #lifehack is switching to big padded headphones when temps drop to keep my ears nice ‘n toasty. If you’re looking for a more compact pair, the Fit Pros and Flex styles are also on sale.

Last but certainly not least is an insanely discounted deep-tissue massage gun from Renpho that is currently 66% off—saving you a whopping $172. Now is the time to finally bite the bullet—as soon as you get it out of the box and start hitting your sore muscles, you’re gonna be elated (and then pissed that you didn’t buy one sooner). I use mine daily, and don’t know how I survived without it. With a 4.6-star rating, this model has plenty of satisfied customers, with one describing the Renpho as “a great machine that can greatly improve your life,” and adding, “this should not be used for sexual stimulation if you value fragile body parts. But used on shoulders, back, arms, and legs, this can induce a profound whole body relaxation that rates right up there with sex.” I’m sold.

Game Day upgrades from Samsung

It’s football season, baby! Lets go [insert favorite team here]! If you’re in the market for a new TV to make your game days and fantasy football league that much more special, Samsung is offering up to $1,700 off the Neo QLED 4K TV. This is a very sexy TV, might we add, with incredibly slim lines that give every seat in the house a perfect view, plus vivid 3-D sound that will make you feel like you’re in the stadium.

A Zumio X BOGO deal

A revolutionary sex toy that rotates instead of just vibrating, the Zumio X “ isn’t a beginner’s sex toy, but damn is it a rad one once you learn the ropes,” writes Mary-Frances Knapp in her review of the toy. The brand makes three other toys, named the Zumio S, I, and E, that are all designed to achieve different, specific effects, and can be sorted by pleasure preference like “long and slow” and “soft or intense”. They are currently offering 20% off all products plus a Free Zumio X toy with the purchase of any other model, now through September 25.

MatchesFashion’s on-sale autumn-wear

One of the best online stores for finding designer deals and securing an insanely stylish fall wardrobe is MatchesFashion, which is currently offering up to 70% off on luxury brands, including some insane finds of clothing, shoes, and unique homewares. We are particularly loving these fleece tie-dye track pants in autumnal hues, and this chunky wool-blend sweater that will be ideal for apple-picking.

State Bags’ fancy fanny packs and totes

The back-to-school season makes us nostalgic for that brand new eraser smell, the rush of nerves and excitement, and that one thing that can cement your status of cool or uncool: a sick backpack. We love State for how versatile its bags are, and how the brand has seemingly thought of everything—from luggage sleeves to make traveling a breeze, to specialized pockets for all your belongings. Now that we no longer head to campus, we’re going with the Graham tote and Lorimer fanny pack set, which is currently on sale for $105 for the pair. What makes this set so fantastic is the detachable fanny pack which can be used as an extra compartment, or on its own for easy commuting.

Save a hayride for us!

