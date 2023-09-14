The Best Deals This Week, From Earbuds to Article Sofas

It’s a beautiful day. The sun is out, the birds are chirping, and our favorite retailers are holding crazy-good sales replete with glimmering deals. Kissing summer goodbye tugs on our heartstrings, but all the end-of-summer sales make the blow a whole lot easier. How can we complain when Le Creuset has discounts on its French-made, beautiful-yet-tough-as-nails cookware? That’s just being ungrateful!

Last week, REI had a swaggy sale dedicated to running gear, Our Place’s famous Always Pan was a discounted star, and the TikTok-viral Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover was slashed in price. This week, Wayfair launched a huge furniture sale, Hoka has drool-worthy discounted running garb, and Urban Outfitters unleashed fabulous denim deals. Let’s enter the deal zone.

The best deals on Amazon this week

COVID is surging again (sigh), so grab at-home tests for 34% off.

Ditch the grease and make healthier snacks at home with this Ninja Mini Air Fryer for 50% off.

These affordable, editor-fave earbuds are AirPod doppelgängers and are giving Apple a run for its money for 41% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H, known for its amazing deals on cameras, laptops, and other tech, has an unbeatable “Deal Zone” to browse.

Dyson is the high-tech home appliance brand that makes many of our fave vacuums, air purifiers, and more, and the brand is offering great savings on its tech (which we love).

Otterbox is a classic when it comes to protecting your baby phone, so it’s exciting to see tons of heavy-duty cases on sale.

The best home goods deals this week

Article has ongoing last-chance deals on a large assortment of furniture.

Le Creuset is still offering select cookware specials, such as the Signature Chef’s Oven for $162 off.

Saatva has its “End of Summer Savings Event Ever” running through today, so make sure to grab the Classic Mattress, an editor favorite.

Wayfair is holding “The Big Furniture Sale” with steals up to 50% off.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO is in the midst of its “Last Days of Summer Sale” with deals up to 40% off.

Lovehoney has quite an assortment of sexy bargains, such as up to 50% off vibrators and lingerie.

PinkCherry is offering sex toys up to 80% off for its “Fall Frenzy Blowout” sale. Make sure to use the code FALL at checkout to snag this wild strap-on harness (and other sexy goodies on clearance).

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering up to 25% off select styles.

Everlane is celebrating the end of summer with the “Fall Icons Sale.” Deals are up to 30% off, so now’s the time to spruce up your wardrobe.

Hoka has select fitness threads on sale to get your sweat on.

On Running’s popular Cloudstratus running shoes are now 20% off, which is rare!

Urban Outfitters has select denim and pants starting at $49 for a limited time.

Catch ya next week.

