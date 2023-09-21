The Best Deals This Week, From Theraguns to Le Creuset Cookware

Wake up! Our Loftie alarm clock has rung and it’s time to shop—aka scroll on our smartphones from bed and check out all our bookmarks of cool shit we saw on TikTok. America may run on Dunkin’, but we’re fueled by deals. An iced pumpkin swirl latte sounds like a great way to get some pep in your step, but sugary caffeinated beverages can’t match our excitement over the slew of discounted Theraguns we found.

Last week, Wayfair launched a huge furniture sale, Hoka discounted its drool-worthy running garb, and Urban Outfitters unleashed fabulous denim deals. This week, we got The North Face on deck for fall outdoorsy fits, Le Creuset fall deals on stoneware, and a superlow price on the editor-fave MysteryVibe Crescendo 2. Welcome to our own personal shopping world.

The best deals on Amazon this week

The OG classic Fire TV Stick is now 43% off for an epic streaming experience.

Commit to a delicious, nutritious smoothie every morning with the Ninja Professional Blender for 28% off.

Clean the floor like a champ with this TikTok-famous electric spin scrubber for 20% off.

The best tech deals this week

B&H, known for its top-tier cameras, laptops, and other tech, has an unbeatable “Deal Zone” to browse, including sales on Apple, Canon and Samsung.

Dyson is a high-tech pioneer in the home appliance world, and is offering great savings on its vacuums (which we love) and more.

Therabody has a handful of discounted refurbished massage guns, perfect for relieving your muscles (at a discount) after all that strenuous clicking and “adding to cart.”

The best home goods deals this week

Albany Park is in the midst of its “Cozy Fall Sale” with sofas up to 30% off, including the editor-fave Kova Pit.

Brooklinen is offering free hand towels when you spend at least $125.

Le Creuset just dropped a “Fall Bake Sale” with 30% off savings on its timeless stoneware.

Ooni’s Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is now $100 off for a supreme pizza session.

Wayfair is holding a lighting sale with steals up to 50% off—plus big markdowns in tons of other categories from sofas to kitchen goods.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Babeland is offering 30% off select sex toys to celebrate its 30th birthday.

Lovehoney, one of our fave mega-retailers of all things sex, has quite an assortment of sexy bargains, such as up to 50% off vibrators and lingerie.

MysteryVibe is in the midst of its “Big Fall Sale” with sex toys up to 20% off, including the editor-fave Crescendo 2 flexible vibrator.

PinkCherry is offering sex toys up to 80% off for its “Fall Frenzy Blowout” sale. Make sure to use the code FALL at checkout to snag this wild strap-on harness (and other sexy goodies on clearance).

The best fashion deals this week

J.Crew is cool again (in case you hadn’t heard), and is offering up to 50% off fall essentials.

Lululemon has men’s undies we love and a GOATed crossbody bag, so it only makes sense to shop its “We Made Too Much Sale.”

On Running’s popular Cloudstratus running shoes are now 20% off, which is rare!

The North Face has styles for up to 50% off to prep for fall hikes.

Catch ya next week.

