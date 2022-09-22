The Best Deals This Week, From Nike Sneakers to Statement Chairs

It’s officially fall, folks. Sweating our balls off on the subway or while walking to get our morning baconeggandcheese is getting old. And the seasonal change couldn’t have come soon enough; we’re more than ready for Home Depot’s 12-foot skeletons, late nights with Ouija boards, cringe super-chic socks with pumpkins on them, and all the fall deals just itching to hop into our shopping carts. Retailers don’t make all that festive home decor for nothing, and we will not allow all the soccer moms to snag it before us. Except maybe those “Bless This Mess” signs—they can happily cop those.

Last week, we got into the fall spirit with Samsung smart TVs for watching rowdy football games, autumn clothing essentials, and warm-toned tech accessories.This week, Wayfair and West Elm are making us want to spend our paychecks on a home makeover, and we’re tempted by the ultimate on-sale duo for the bedroom: a new, a cooling gel mattress and discount CBD-infused lube. Let’s vibe.

Videos by VICE

The best Amazon deals right now

Opening bottles of wine with a cork is a massive pain in the ass. Whoever invented this battery-operated wine opener for 32% off agrees, and we thank them. It works its magic in three steps: Cut off the foil seal, press the extract button to remove the cork, then release the cork. Bam, you got yourself a glass of Post Malone’s rosé.

Do we need an ice cream maker? No. Do we want one? Absolutely, since the Nostalgia Swirl Cone Ice Cream Maker is 33% off. Relive your Dairy Queen memories by churning out your own Blizzards with its four-quart capacity, powerful electric motor, and cute ice cream cone design. You’ll have Ben and Jerry feeling intimidated.

It may still be toasty now, but winter is coming, besties. Gear up for nippy temperatures with this heated throw blanket for 15% off. Be prepared to never want to leave the couch again thanks to its ribbed flannel fabric and 10 levels of heat, reaching up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Foria’s CBD lube bundle

Awaken your inner Jessica Rabbit (or Jeff Goldblum) with Foria’s personal care items infused with CBD for 15% off. Our beans are craving the Awaken and Lube Bundle, the brand’s extremely popular arousal oil and intimacy sex oil pleasure duo. Awaken is a topical that enhances sensation with its blend of broad-spectrum CBD and organic botanicals, while the intimacy sex oil is a natural, oil-based lube infused with 400 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD per bottle.

Wayfair’s Surplus Sale

The end of the season always calls for a sale to make way for new inventory. And, in this case, too much of a good thing is great. Why? Because Wayfair simply has too many slappin’ styles to skip, and now many of them are on big-time sale. Find furniture, decor, and seating for up to 50% off. The Binghamton 33” Wide Velvet Armchair is a fabulous accent piece for sipping gin and tonics and reading the classics—all for a whopping 65% off. As Wayfair says, “Our mistake equals your chance to save big.”

West Elm’s Warehouse Sale

West Elm is on the final day of its Warehouse Sale, so a fire should be under your donk to make moves and score the stuff you’ve been waiting for at a discount. Make over your abode with up to 70% off living room, bedroom, and dining room furniture, rugs, bedding, planters, and other decor. Admire your handsome mug, you hot stallion,with this Marble and Brass Wall Mirror for $114 off. Its versatility and crisp, neutral look adds old money vibes to any room.

Purple’s mattress savings

For a limited time, save up to $500 on the iconic classic Purple Mattress. The mattress features Purple’s exclusive GelFlex Grid, a layer of flexible gel that is both firm and soft and reduces tension and pressure. Expect for your pressure points to be cradled and to stay cool with its more than 1,400 air channels built into its grid. With a 4.4-star rating and over 31,000 reviews, it’s safe to say it’s one of our all-time favorite mattresses.

Nike’s new markdowns

You can’t go wrong with athleisure, especially Nike. Just do it, and all that. Score up to 40% off new markdowns just in time for a fall closet revamp. The Blazer Low ‘77 Jumbo has been a hot commodity with its voluptuous extra-hefty swoosh, and select colorways are up to 19% off. The old-school look will be hard to ignore on the streets given its bold, updated design.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Cokunst Electric Wine Opener $14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Nostalgia Ice Cream Maker $59.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Caromio Heated Throw Electric Blanket $44.99 at Amazon Buy Now

Foria Awaken + Lube Bundle $92.00 at Foria Buy Now

Everly Quinn Binghamton Velvet Armchair $1240.00 at Wayfair Buy Now

West Elm Marble & Brass Wall Mirror $459.00 at West Elm Buy Now

Purple Purple Mattress (Queen) $1399.00 at Purple Buy Now