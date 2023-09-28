VICE
The Best Deals This Week, From SSENSE to Brooklinen

You know the drill—we’re back for our weekly installment of slappin’ deals. Summer is officially dunzo, which means way too many of our favorite retailers are clearing out last season’s products to make way for new inventory. We may be swapping daiquiris for pumpkin spice lattes, but this season shift made it even easier to dig up eye-catching sales on espresso machines, bedding, and designer clothes to quell the pain.

Last week, we had The North Face on deck for outdoorsy gear, Le Creuset fall deals on stoneware (and still do!), and a super low price on the editor-fave MysteryVibe Crescendo 2. This week, SSENSE is back with discounted luxury goods, Brightland is making our mouth water with artisan olive oil, and Interior Define has its old-money-esque furniture for 20% off. Praise be.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Circulate the airflow in any room with this Afloia Air Purifier for 46% off.

You know you love pumpkin spice candles, stop lying to yourself. Especially this Yankee Candle one for 46% off.

Staying hydrated is key, and the Hydroflask for 25% off makes it easier.

The best tech deals this week

Breville, an absolute favorite of ours when it comes to kitchen tech, just slashed the Barista Express Impress by 20%, which is rare!

Dyson is a high-tech pioneer in the home appliance world and is offering great savings on its vacuums (which we love) and more.

Shark has a handful of offers when you use the coinciding promo code with specific products.

Therabody has a handful of discounted refurbished massage guns, perfect for relieving your muscles (at a discount).

The best home goods deals this week

Article has last-chance deals on its modern furniture and decor. Have you seen these sheepskin seat pads? Amazing.

Brightland makes some of our favorite olive oils, and we’re stocking up on its sets and capsule collections for 15% off with the promo code FALL15.

Brooklinen is in the midst of its End of Season sale where you can snag sheets, bedding, and other home goods for up to 65% off.

Interior Define is holding a fall sale with 20% off all furniture, so now is the perfect time to finally snag that loveseat for impromptu makeout sessions.

Le Creuset still has an ongoing “Fall Bake Sale” with 30% off savings on its timeless stoneware, including these Mini Round Cocottes for only $22.

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

Babeland is offering 30% off select sex toys to celebrate its 30th birthday.

LELO is still in the middle of its “Last Days of Summer“ sale with sex toys and accessories up to 40% off.

Lovehoney has already unleashed its coveted sexy advent calendars, and they’re up to 60% off.

PinkCherry is still offering sex toys up to 80% off for its “Fall Frenzy Blowout” sale.

The best fashion deals this week

On Running’s popular Cloudstratus running shoes are now 20% off, which is rare!

Nordstrom has a limited-time sale happening across all categories, but the men’s section slaps.

Saucony is blessing folks with 20% off when they spend $75 for a limited time.

SSENSE is offering 15% off on designer threads with the promo code FW2023 through October 2.

Catch ya next week.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

