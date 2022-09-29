The Best Deals This Week, From Hoka Bondi 7s to MysteryVibe Sex Toys

What’s that smell? Is that pheromone perfume? It must be, because we’ve suddenly become sexually attracted to all the fall deals that have blown our way. Fall is great for so much more than apple cider doughnuts from the “rustic” farm stand and the bulk candy that starts populating CVS shelves by August. We’re here for the roarin’ fall deals and steals that we can fill our carts with after scarfing a half dozen Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Spice CBD Gummies.

Last week, we scoured West Elm’s warehouse sale, stocked up on Foria’s CBD lube bundles, upgraded our beds thanks to Purple’s mattress savings, and even picked up a DIY ice cream maker—because enjoying a frosty treat is always in season. This week, Buffy is making us never want to leave our beds with its cozy pillows, and MysteryVibe makes us want to get shoppin’ to get off. Stop, shop, and flick le bean.

The best Amazon deals right now

Kick your nightly screening sessions of Euphoria, Love Island, erotic foreign films, or whatever else tickles your fancy up a notch with this mini movie projector for 33% off. It’s LED-powerede, portable, includes a 100” projection screen, has built-in stereo speakers, and can easily hook up to smart devices via a HDMI adapter.

Your tresses and skin deserve all the spa treatments in the world. How to get that feeling of luxury without going to the Ritz-Carlton? This Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for 24% off. It’s cooling, easy to clean, reduces friction on hair, and is gentle on skin. With a 4.6-star rating and more than 3,200 reviews, it’s a trusty steed in the world of silk bedding. “I bought this to help reduce hair loss while sleeping—WOW what a difference!!” a reviewer on Amazon wrote. “Smoother hair, less loss, and less breakage.”

Rise ‘n’ grind with this sunrise-simulating alarm clock—way better than Apple’s collection of ringtones, and better yet, for 40% off. It uses seven natural sounds to get you to rise from the dead the middle of your REM cycle, and gradually brightens your room from 10% to 100% over the course of 10 to 30 minutes before your alarm setting time. Wake up by the powers of nature for 40% off.

Buffy’s cozy fall sale

When it comes to bedding brand Buffy, the thought of its cozy but cooling sheets, duvets, pillows, and more gives us both goosebumps and hard nips. It’s safe to say summer is over and the cold is here to stay. Stay cuddled during cuffing season no matter your single/taken status with Buffy’s Wiggle Pillow that wraps around you in all the right places. You also can’t go wrong with the brand’s puffy blanket that twins with your puffer coat—both are marked down for the “Comfy Cozy Sale.”

Rollink’s sitewide sale

We hope fall travels are on your agenda, and if not, what the hell are ya doing with your life? Book that trip to the Bahamas already—and, pack with Rollink’s collapsible luggage for 25% off until September 30. All models fold flat to 2” thickness, are scratch-resistant, and have an ultra-durable hard shell, including the Flex Vega Cabin Suitcase for $46 off.

Nordstrom’s secret Hoka Bondi 7 sale

Nordy is always a dime when it comes to its markdowns on designer duds, but the big-box retailer must’ve known we were browsing, because we spotted hidden deals on our staff fave Hoka Bondi 7. Our go-to running shoe has been a tad tedious to find since it’s now out of stock on Hoka’s website, so it’s in your best interest to snag it now from Nordstrom for 20% off. Some of its standout features include lightweight cushioning to absorb impact and distribute weight, and Meta-Rocker technology for a smooth, comfy ride.

MysteryVibe’s sexy fall sale

We don’t condone having a bone session while apple-picking, but we’re not gonna tell you what to do. Fall just makes us feel some type of way, you know? And that’s why we’ll be snagging a MysteryVibe sex toy this week for up to 25% off. One of our favorite workhorses down there is the bendy, Gumby-like Crescendo 2 for $34 off. It has six specially placed motors that target sensations in your erotic crevices, is water-resistant, and has 16 different intensities.

Sur La Table’s warehouse sale

Autumn dishes with caramelized butternut squash and toasted pecans have us hooked, but that kind of magic can’t happen without the proper kitchen essentials. Score up to 50% off cookware, tools, bakeware, and small appliances at Sur La Table through October 2. This Le Creuset Round Deep Dutch Oven is giving us bedroom eyes with its $130 savings. Roast anything and everything, braise meats, and stew big batches of steamy tomato bisque.

​Catch ya next week.

