The Best Deals This Week, From On Running Shoes to Burrow Sofas

Do you smell that sweet scent in the air? It’s all those drop-dead gorgeous sales we scouted out on this fine September morning. It’s only a matter of time before the stench of pumpkin spice and apple cinnamon takes over, so the alluring aroma of fall’s first round of bargains is captivating. What caught our nostrils’ attention, you ask? Extended Labor Day sales, viral cookware for a bargain, and a deal on a big-screen TV for cozy binge-watching all through the autumn and winter months.

Last week, Albany Park had epic deals on its coveted Kova Pit Sofa, Dyson vacuums were discounted up the wazoo, and Le Creuset was in the midst of its wild Factory to Table sale. This week, REI has a swaggy sale dedicated to running gear, PinkCherry’s top-rated strap-on harness is up for grabs, and the TikTok-viral Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover is slashed in price. Go indulge in the virtual playground we call online shopping.

The best deals on Amazon this week

Take in crystal-clear audio and booming bass with the Sony WH-CH720N Headphones for 15% off.

​​Get your life together with these meal prep storage containers for 49% off.

Clean up Fluffy’s fall shedding in seconds with the TikTok-viral Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover (also a fave of our editors) for 37% off.

The best tech deals this week

Lenovo is having a doorbusters sale with tech up to 76% off.

Logitech is offering $20 off orders of $120 or $50 off $250 with the code SUMMEREND.

Samsung has extended its Labor Day sale and has its 83″ Class OLED S90C TV for a whopping $700 off.

The best home goods deals this week

Albany Park, maker of the internet-famous Kova sofa, has an extended Labor Day sale with deals up to 35% off.

Burrow still has an ongoing Labor Day sale with sofas up to 60% off.

Le Creuset is still offering select cookware specials, such as on the Signature Saucepan.

Our Place is still in the midst of its “Goodbye Summer Sale” with up to 40% off its cult-fave products, including the ultra-viral Perfect Pot and Always Pan.

Solo Stove has fire pits up to 40% off post-Labor Day (because it’s always bonfire season).

The best deals on sex toys and wellness this week

LELO is having a “Last Days of Summer” sale where you can get up to 40% off with the code SUMMEREND.

PinkCherry is offering sex toys up to 80% off for its “Fall Frenzy Blowout” sale. Make sure to use the code FALL at checkout to snag this wild strap-on harness (and other sexy goodies on clearance).

Tracy’s Dog is in the middle of an Anniversary Sale with steep discounts on sex toys.

The best fashion deals this week

Abercrombie & Fitch is offering 20% off almost everything with any activewear purchase.

Nordstrom has summer deals with up to 60% off across all categories.

On Running’s popular Cloudstratus running shoes are now 20% off, which is rare!

REI has running gear for up to 50% off, such as the Saucony Triumph 20 for 31% off.

Salomon has a killer sale going, and we’re eyeing the XT-Wings 2 for 40% off.

Catch ya next week.

