The 13 Best Delta 9 Gummies to Send You Into Orbit

Just like its real-life counterpart, the poor gummy bear is losing ground on its home turf. Ever since a handful of states legalized cannabis derivatives, the standalone word “gummy” has come to mean a weed gummy, a CBD gummy, or a THC gummy, such as Delta 9. If you offer someone a plain old food-dye-and-sugar gummy bear, you have to specify, “No, a regular one.” In a few short years, the weed gummy has truly taken over society.

CBD gummies are considered the safest gummies since they have more of a relaxing effect that doesn’t get you high the way Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 gummies do. If you want that high effect, though, CBD isn’t gonna cut it. You may get Delta 9 gummies that have CBD (or other THC-derived ingredients) combined with them, or you may just go for the straight Delta 9.

We’ve rounded up a bunch to see which one customers liked more, so you don’t have to waste your money wading through an exploding industry with too many choices out there to navigate.

How We Evaluated

People are a diverse bunch. Different folks have different reactions and preferences when it comes to edibles and weed gummies, so we combed through customer reviews to gauge taste and tendency to relax the user.

Organic ingredients and fewer artificial chemicals were important, too. There’s enough weird shit in our food already that we don’t need to ingest anymore of what we can’t pronounce.

Gummies also got points for being vegan and gluten-free, since that opens up their suitability for a wider range of people. And, of course, we also took price into account. The best D9 gummies provide a solid bang for the buck. They’re no good if you stress yourself out by draining your bank account to buy weed gummies.

STRONGest Delta 9 Gummies – Summit Delta 9 Gummies

You don’t want to chomp gummies with too high of a dosage of Delta 9, since then it’s way too easy to go accidentally overboard and have a terrible day. But still within the reasonable envelope for Delta 9 veterans who know their body’s limitations, these gummies from Summit contain 15mg of Delta 9 without any CBD.

New users of any THC product, including Delta 9, should stick with something else or, at the most, cut up one of these gummies into a fraction, just to see how their body reacts to Delta 9. Gluten-free and vegan, these contain no artificial dyes, coloring, or flavor, and they come in peach, green apple, and strawberry flavors.

Don’t look to these for relaxation before bed, though. As Summit says, “Delta 9 can certainly have relaxing effects and may help some people get a good night’s rest. But our Delta 9 Gummies tend to have a more energizing effect which can be ideal for active situations, creative processes, and socializing.” You get 20 of these per pouch.

Best for Anxiety – CBDistillery Unwind Gummies

These vegan gummies contain no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives. Well named, each Unwind gummy contains 5mg of Delta 9 and 25mg of CBD. The low-ish dosage of Delta 9 guards against accidentally dosing yourself with so much that you worsen your anxiety, while the 25mg of CBD provides a relaxing, calming effect without adding to the high.

CBD Distillery states, “For new users, we recommend taking half of an Unwind THC & CBD Gummy any time you need relief and relaxation.” Each jar contains 30 of these berry-flavored gummies that are sweetened with organic sugar, rather than with corn syrup. Customer reviewers report that the gummies did indeed have a calming effect on them, and that they liked the taste, too. CBDistillery has also released lab results by a third-party, which you can read through here.

Verified buyer Jacob M. relates, “Great way to have a light experience of relaxation without the harsh effects of large amounts of THC.”

D9 and CBD combo – Tre House Delta 9 Gummies With CBD

Looking for an even dose of Delta 9 and CBD? The former gets you feeling high and the latter gives you a relaxing, calming effect without adding to the high feeling. There’s 10mg of each in these combination gummies from Tre House.

If you’re new to Delta 9 gummies, cut it in half (or smaller), since 10mg is a bit much to start with. But if you’re a veteran at taking Delta 9, you may find 10mg just the right amount. These gluten-free and vegan gummies have a unique flavor combination of peach and pear and are available in 20- or 40-count jars.

Customers say they love the flavor. If you want to skip the CBD and go with only the 10mg of Delta 9, you can buy them in mango, strawberry, or blue raspberry in 20-count jars. Tre House says “Our gummies are super strong so we recommend starting with just a ½ gummy, then waiting 30-45 minutes to see how you feel.”

Funny name, fun time – Cornbread Hemp Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies

Proudly from Kentucky, the name makes me want a pan of fresh-baked cornbread more than a blueberry-flavored gummy, although the ingredients list is packed with real apple and blueberry flavors that look delicious.

These are a combination gummy that include 10mg of Delta 9 and 10mg of CBD, although the marketing could stand to be more clear on that matter. Cornbread Hemp advertises their product as USDA organic. They mention that “for most, the effects of a THC gummy will last 3-4 hours,” which means an average-sized person taking the complete gummy of 10mg Delta 9. The strain of hemp used in producing this Delta 9 is a hybrid of indica and sativa, for those who’re wondering.

For getting real sleepy – Five CBD Knockout sleep Gummies

As if the branding all over the jar wasn’t as obvious as a manifesto waving from a flagpole, these are meant to get you relaxed and sleepy before bedtime. There are two varieties available. The Knockout Sleep gummies featured above contain 50mg of CBD to get you relaxed and calm without making you feel high as a kite, 5mg of THC to get you just a bit high, and 3mg of melatonin (a sleeping aid) to help, well, knock you out. The regular Sleep gummies contain 25mg of CBD, 2mg of THC, and 3mg of melatonin. Make sure you know how your body handles melatonin and the potential risks before you commit to these.

One satisfied customer raved, “My husband has been waking up every night around 2 am to go to the bathroom and can’t go back to sleep for about 2 hours. This sleep gummie has helped him go back to sleep even after he wakes up to take a trip to the bathroom. Highly recommend!”

Blissful berries – Vena Xtra Bliss High Potency Gummies

There’s a lot of dreamy product description on Vena’s site, such as “Our high potency gummies with 10mg THC, 10mg CBD, and 2mg CBG creates a dreamy euphoria that uplifts your spirits and soothes your soul.” Ten milligrams of THC is not the strongest in our guide, but it’s no lightweight. It’s also paired with CBD to add more relaxation and calming effects without totally bombing you out of your mind, as well as a bit of CBG, a cannabinoid that Vena says offers increased “soothing” effects.

A unique flavor – Joy Organics Blackberry Lime Gummies

Strawberry this, raspberry that. These are fine flavors, but if you want something a bit more unique, try Joy Organics’ blackberry lime flavor. These come in a 10mg Delta 9 dosage, so make sure to half the gummy (or smaller) if you’re new to Delta 9 edibles. They’re gluten-free and vegan, although they do contain coconut among their natural flavorings.

Buzz with sativa – CBDfx THC + CBD Berry Buzz Gummies

You can get these in either 5mg or 10mg Delta 9 doses, although both come with 25mg of CBD for a bit of calmness, as well. Being derived from sativa, though, means these gummies are designed to amp you up and energize you more than get you sleepy and ready for bed.

The CBD is there to take the edge off, perhaps in social situations, but you’ll still feel a burst of alertness, as the name Berry Buzz suggests. CBDfx also offers Lemon Dream gummies with 5mg of indica-derived Delta 9, 25mg of CBD, and 3mg of melatonin to help ease you into the sheets. For both types, you can choose between a 20- and a 40-count jar.

Fair and square – Cheef Botanicals Gummy Cubes

These come in two dosages. The first has 7.5mg of Delta 9 and 1mg of CBC, CBG, and CBN. The second has 15mg of Delta 9 and 2mg of CBC, CBG, and CBN. Both of these doses are on the higher side. The former merely comes in at “somewhat higher” than the 5mg that we typically recommend to new users of Delta 9. Unlike most of the gummies in this guide that use cane sugar for flavoring, these do list corn syrup among their ingredients. There are no artificial flavorings or colorings, though.

An inexpensive option – cbdMD Delta 9 THC Gummies

These don’t offer fancy gimmicks or ingredients, just a single size of 10mg Delta 9 gummies in two available flavors: cherry and blue raspberry. You get 20 gummies in a jar for $35, although like most gummies the price drops if you sign up for a subscription of regular deliveries. The subscription price is only $26. The subscription also comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, so if you don’t like ’em, you can get on the horn with customer service.

They’re gluten-free and vegan, although they contain corn syrup and isn’t the most natural product out there. On the other hand, all-natural, organic gummies tend to cost quite a lot more.

Microdose masterpiece – Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

Whether you’re new to weed gummies or just need a tiny boost at times to help ease you through your day (or night), a small dose of Delta 9 is all you need. Rather than having to always cut up gummies, you can buy these low-dose gummies from soul that contain 1.5mg of Delta 9.

There are three other dosage amounts if you don’t want to micro-dose, but note that flavors are tied to dosage amounts. If you want raspberry, you’re stuck with the 1.5mg amount. That is, unless you like blue raspberry, which gets you 3mg of Delta 9. Want 6mg of Delta 9? Hope you like watermelon, ’cause that’s the only option. And then there’s 10mg, which is blood orange. I guess it’s a good way to ensure you don’t accidentally take the wrong dose.

There are 30 in each jar, and the price only marginally increases as the dosage increases, which is a plus.

Best Live Resin Gummies – Elevate Delta 9 + Live Resin Gummies

Not only does each one of these mixed-berry-flavor gummies pack 15mg of Delta 9, but it’s made from hemp in a more unique way compared to most Delta 9 gummies. As Elevate says, “Unlike regular Delta 9, Live Resin is made from freshly harvested hemp flower that have been flash-frozen to preserve peak freshness and the highest concentration of terpenes and cannabinoids. You will get an explosive amount of potency with Live Resin compared to regular Delta 9 THC.”

These should be left to Delta 9 veterans who know how their body reacts to Delta 9 and have slowly worked their way up to such a dosage of a heavy-hitter as this. These, too, are vegan with no artificial flavors or coloring.

Bricked – Budpop D9 Gummy Brick

Don’t eat this thing all at once. It’s not designed for that. It’s a brick that contains 100mg of Delta 9. The point of buying a brick gummy is to have the ultimate in customization to cut it up however you like. Feel like micro dosing one night? Take off a little slice. Feel like soaring to the clouds another day? Cut yourself a larger chunk.

We’d recommend that Delta 9 veterans purchase this and those less experienced work their way up, if they ever desire, from bite-sized gummies that have uniform amounts of Delta 9 in them. This gummy brick is vegan-friendly and contains non-GMO ingredients.

Frequently asked questions

How is Delta 9 different from CBD?

Harvard Medical School says it best. In short, Delta 9 gets you high, while CBD (cannibidiol) doesn’t.

Is Delta 9 legal?

Eh, sort of. It’s weird. By U.S. federal law, Delta 9 is an illegal class 1 drug. But hemp-derived Delta 9 is allowed if it has less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC when measured by dry weight.

Each state has its own laws that govern Delta 9’s legality. Be sure to check your local regulations concerning Delta 9 and THC purchase and use. Some allow CBD derivatives, such as Delta 9, only for medical use, which requires official permission from a medical professional. Other states allow it for recreational use.

Will Delta 9 gummies get me high?

Yep. It is a cannabis edible with THC, after all.

Is it OK to take Delta 9 every day?

Oof. Individuals have different responses (within a certain range), but daily use can lead to a behavioral dependence in some. It can also increase chronic anxiety, long-term memory loss, and other risks, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Does Delta 9 help with anxiety?

Again, it depends much on the user, but in small doses it may ease anxiety. In larger doses and chronic, long-term use, it can worsen anxiety. Even folks trying it for the first time in small amounts can trigger anxiety or panic attacks, so be warned. We don’t recommend taking Delta 9 gummies (or any substance) as a means of treatment for any physical or mental condition, diagnosed or other wise. Only your doctor can do that.

See you, space cowboys.