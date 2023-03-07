The Best Denim Shorts for Everyone, From Super-Short to Skater Style

Spring is nearly upon us, and you know what that means: It’s about to be jorts season, baby!

That’s “jorts” as in jean shorts, not Jorts the beloved internet cat. We’re all about denim, all day every day, because it’s just a fact that everyone’s ass looks better when it’s straining against a perfectly fitting denim weave. You noticed, right? Not just us? Phew—ok!

While jorts—particularly on men and masc folks—have historically been controversial, the vitriol, as with socks and sandals, has been entirely misguided. It’s time to bellow it loud and clear: Jorts rock! Whether you’re manning the BBQ or kicking around downtown, jorts are casual, versatile, and endlessly style-able. Even if you don’t personally stan the Canadian Tuxedo, you must admit that there is no limit to the possibilities of denim—it even looks cool with short pants, and a classic tuxedo decidedly doesn’t (for the love all of all that is fashion, do not attempt to wear a shorts tuxedo).

On this list you’ll find the best jean shorts—indeed, the best jorts—for “men” and “women,” but the truth is that these denim shorts are jorts for all genders, because jorts transcend gender. What more could you ask for from a universally flattering clothing item with a delightfully silly name? In these times, we all deserve some agender adornment joy; now is the perfect moment to trust your ass to denim. We’ve got a variety of washes, cuts, and styles, so let your mind run free—the freedom that can only come with accepting jean shorts as essential this spring and beyond.

The best cutoffs

Classic means your favorite jeans, cut to just the perfect length to weather the heat—depending on your gender expression and how you feel about the backs of your thighs sticking to stuff, that might be knee-length or thigh-baring. Either way, you’ll look sexy. And yeah, you could grab an old pair of jeans and do it yourself, but if you don’t trust the steadiness of your hands you can still get that yeah, I did it myself look from a brand with staying power. Cut offs: We love ya. And nobody does them better than Levi’s, the OG.

For more cut-offs that won’t scare off your Hinge date, pick up these Ralph Lauren jorts that are perfectly pre-distressed:

Rollas is an affordable, retro-inspired brand making high-rise styles that look straight off a 70s babe…

And these Topshop shorts have become a cult fave thanks to their waist-hugging powers that let thicc thighs breathe:

Or opt for the ultra-popular Parker shorts from denim brand du jour, AGOLDE.

The best denim short shorts

Ready to show off a little extra leg to the world? Why not?? You, as they say, only live once. Whether “short” to you mean’s a seven-inch inseam or a two-inch one, there’s no shortage of well-constructed, eye-catching short shorts on the loose in time for summer.

The best colors and washes for denim shorts

Denim doesn’t have to be that same medium blue—in black, white, shades of gray, or beyond, you can match any faded band tee in your closet.

The best wide-leg jorts

These wide-legged silhouettes really take us back to a simpler era: the 90s. Remember a time before you constantly carried a tiny television full of cute dog videos and had a constant nagging feeling of impending doom around with you all the time? Well, if you don’t remember, we feel sorry for you but that’s chill, too—these shorts are perfect for hitting the skate park, then heading straight to the gallery opening.

Go forth, bare your gams, and don’t be afraid to go flirt with that cutie (you look great!).

