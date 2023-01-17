The Jean Sofa (‘Jofa’) Is 2023’s Soon-to-Be ‘It’ Sofa

There’s nothing relaxing, let alone inspiring, about parking your peach on a sofa that smells like polyester and looks like a SimCity afterthought; (Pierre Paulin sofa dupe from The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator, we must exempt you from this, obviously). You deserve a throne for your home that enchants your guests, cradles your behind, and puts you ahead of the home design curve. You deserve a jofa.

A “jofa,” or jean sofa, is the home decor equivalent of a Canadian tuxedo. When done right, it can feel chic and even subversive, like a dirty martini with five olives, or Julia Fox’s denim upcycle moment last year. A handsome, deep blue denim sofa can make you feel like the kind of person who reads a lot, throws great dinner parties, and actually knows how to do Shibori tie dye. There’s a reason the iconic Diana Vreeland said “blue jeans are the most beautiful thing since the gondola,” and it’s due to denim’s visual versatility and effortless swag. Dress it up (add a personality throw pillow), dress it down (think, Japandi minimalism)—it will always look smashing.

If you want to buy a $500 art stool made out of actual jeans, go for it. The best denim sofas vary in price, size, material, and style, but you can rely on us, your aesthetic manservants, to find you the best high-performance fabrics and colorways. Maybe you’re feeling a more postmodern sofa in a robin’s egg hue, or a mid-century modern sectional with the silhouette of a Frank Lloyd Wright house, and the heart of a coal miner.

Hoist up those Levi’s, and let’s find your dream jofa.

This jofa is one of Amazon’s bestsellers

Rivet is one Amazon’s bestselling sofa brands, and its denim blue sectional has earned a 4.4-star average rating from over 2,000 (mostly glowing) reviews. It’s hard to find a sick modular sofa for around $1,000, and the dark blue jean colorway will also be very forgiving of queso stains.

The best denim sofa under $400

Once upon a 2005, there were True Religion jeans that cost more than this entire baby blue jofa from Wayfair, which is 22% off and the most affordable couch on our list. As one reviewer writes, “the blue color is so pretty [and] it only took me about 15 minutes to put it together.” If you need a comfy jofa in a pinch and a penny, it’s your savior.

One of the best pet-proof couches

We’ve penned an entire VICE guide to the best scratch- and pet-proof couches, and Burrow continues to make the list thanks to its high-performance fabrics and adult mid-century modern designs. The navy blue colorway of this three-seater is as versatile as an IRL pair of jeans, and the geometric silhouette makes it worthy of Don Draper’s tuchus.

If a hug was a couch

We can feel the squish of this blue modular boy the same way we could feel our tails tingle while watching the new Avatar. The Apt2B sectional gives us all the comfort and deep cranial nostalgia of coming from school in 1997, slamming a Gogurt, and listening to mom complain about “replacing the VHS collection with those [redacted] DVDs.” Were we ever so young? This couch knows so.

A postmodern small space jofa

HAY’s slightly overstuffed denim sofa is postmodern enough to look like it belongs in a Marni boutique, and comfortable enough to actually pull its own weight (even as a two-seater) during Netflix binges.

The best Pottery Barn denim sofa alternative

Long have we coveted our neighbor’s Pottery Barn denim sofa without paying around $3,000, and this bestseller from Amazon is 1) just as squishy, 2) a third of the price, and 3) offers three times the seating. As one reviewer writes, the material feels durable ““[is] all removable to wash.”

A customizable MCM jofa

Floyd is really good at giving the people what they want, from its trademark Japandi bed sled to its highly-customizable sofa, which can be mix-and-matched with various wood frames such as walnut and birch and upholstered in a jofa spectrum colors such as Mist and Ocean Dive.

The best vintage and designer jofas

1stDibs is the unofficial outfitter of our favorite Architectural Digest celebrity home tours, and it’s home to some swoon-worthy jofas. Next to this specific leather couch/milk butterchew sofa from West Elm, this vintage Moooi (!!!) brand double-seater is the most delicious couch we’ve ever seen, and it makes us love Nordic design all the more.

This denim croissant was designed in the 60s by Piero Gatti, Cesare Paolini, and Franco Teodoro for the Italian design house Zanotta, and is the perfect blob accomplice for your beloved Togo sofa. Pair it with a Noguchi floor lamp, and enjoy your new status as an interior mage.

Enjoy your jofa, cowboy.

