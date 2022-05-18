The Best Deodorant for Women, From Natural to Clinical Strength

It’s getting warm out there, ladies, and while we love a fabulous hot yoga session, beach outing, or cocktail hour by the pool, there is one downside: B.O. Unfortunately, it’s a part of having a body, and you shouldn’t be ashamed or worried about it. Why? Because there are so many brands looking out for our armpits—that’s why we put together this list of the best deodorant for women.

There are plenty of deodorants out there worth swooning over. Natural, aluminum-free, gel, roll-on—the list goes on. So, we did the searching for you, talked to enthusiastic deo users and scoured reviews, and found a whole shebang of deodorants that do their job while also smelling as lovely as a spritz of perfume at a bougie boutique. Read on for the best deodorants for every budget, purpose, and olfactory vibe .

Native Deodorant

There’s a high chance you’ve seen an influencer swipe their armpits with Native, a paraben- and aluminum-free deodorant. And, honestly, we stan not only its smooth texture and its natural fragrance lineup, but also its surprisingly powerful formula. (There’s a coconut and vanilla scent that makes us feel like we’re on a tropical island all day long.) Coconut oil, shea butter, probiotics, and tapioca are the main ingredients; shea butter acts as a great moisturizer, while coconut oil seals in antioxidants and vitamins. It’s no wonder that Native deodorants have almost 66,000 stellar reviews on Amazon.

Degree Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant

Sometimes you don’t want to spend more than a few smackeroonies on a B.O. stopper, we get it. That’s where our favorite pharmacy brands come in. Degree is a top brand that does the job like a champ while still abiding by even a limited sweat-stopping budget. The Clinical Protection line has “prescription-strength wetness protection” and lasts up to 72 hours for all-day freshness. Your sneaky link will think you smell dreamy.

Aesop Herbal Roll-On Deodorant

We love putting on an all black ‘fit, but not when white deodorant stains make an appearance. A roll-on alternative is the perfect solution, with its invisible and clear formula that’s streak-free. If you’re a scent connoisseur, Aesop, known for its incredible-smelling skincare products and ridiculously popular hand wash, fits the profile with its herbal deodorant, made with wasabi extract and a complementary blend of essential oils to make you smell like a forest of eucalyptus and sage instead of a locker room.

Corpus California Natural Deodorant

This one’s for the ladies with sensi armpits. As we all know, shaving sucks and can leave your armpits bumpy and irritated. Thank goodness Corpus created a formula great for all skin types—including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination, and normal skin. Its ingredient profile is formulated with naturally derived enzymes and plant extracts to prevent irritation. As for its scent profile, expect to smell notes of sea salt, bergamot, white musk, and jasmine—think a fancy, Carmel-themed candle.

Necessaire Deodorant Gel

We love eucalyptus so much that we sleep on sheets made from it—and now we’re swiping our pits with it. Nécessaire’s fast-drying, clear gel deodorant is formulated with 5 percent AHA to help prevent odor, brighten discoloration, and smooth bumps. It also contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B that’s super popular in skincare right now thanks to its clinically proven ability to calm the skin. Five-star reviews on Sephora say it’s “the best natural deodorant I’ve ever used” and “[finally, an] aluminum free deodorant that works.”

Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Deodorant

If there was a king of natural pharmaceutical deodorants that grace the CVS shelves, it would be Tom’s of Maine. This line of au natural, vegan deodorant contains no artificial fragrances or preservatives, and is not tested on animals. Plus, this OG of eco-friendly products is friendly on our wallets. “I love the fact that I am not paying more for something that is very good for my health,” reads one five-star review. “Because it lasts so long it’s about the same price as the cheap stuff!”

Lululemon Anti-Stink Deodorant

All those hot yoga sessions produce some serious stank, and Lululemon knows it. That’s why the brand created an aluminum-free spray deodorant, in a sexy, black pepper sandalwood scent. It’s “like a quick, cold shower for your pits,” in the words of the brand—which you don’t always have time for after your Kundalini class.

Each & Every Worry-Free Natural Deodorant

Want your pits to smell like earthy cannabis leaves and green tea, or citrus and vetiver? Each & Every uses hemp seed oil and citrus essential oils to create these alluring scents in the form of its top-rated deodorant. With no aluminum, parabens, artificial fragrance, baking soda, or gluten, (and over 10 scents to choose from), Each & Every”s deodorant isn’t just natural, it’s supernatural—and its 4.6-out-of-five-star rating from more than 10,000 reviews is proof of its powers.

Mario Badescu Deodorant

Mario Badescu is a favorite skincare brand for drying up all our unsolicited pimples, and now we’re relying on it to banish our unwanted stench. It’s aluminum- and baking soda-free and infused with sage, cucumber and ginger root oils to condition your underarms while also making you smell like a bath house.

Duradry AM Stick

If you suffer from hyperhidrosis, aka excessive sweating, say no more. Duradry‘s maximum strength deodorant is made with 20 percent aluminum zirconium trichlorohydrex glycine (big science word), which blocks sweat, and natural deodorizers made with sage, and arrowroot, a natural moisture absorber, so it’s the strongest stuff you can get over the counter, especially before humid, sweaty summer 2022. For maximum sweat-stopping power, try the 3-Step System that includes a morning deodorant stick, an evening gel, and a deodorizing body wash.

Sayonara, stank.

