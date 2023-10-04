The Best Designer Tech Accessories, From Prada to Off-White

The intersection between designer fashion and tech (and home decor!) is something we all tend to forget about. (It’s cool if you haven’t had the mental bandwidth to reflect on it—you probably just got distracted by this upside-down diagonal gown from Viktor & Rolf’s runway show.) Long story short, our smartphones, AirPods, and laptops don’t need to be boring. In fact, they all deserve a touch of style—OK, maybe not a high-concept rotated concept dress, but at least a cool case.

Your iPhone 14 Pro is already the epitome of minimalist-cool industrial design, but there’s always room for improvement. We found the best designer tech accessories from the big dog brands of fashion. We’re talking Off-White, Moschino, and Versace—yes, they’re now making laptop pouches, AirPod totes, and phone cases. Treat your personal tech accessories with the utmost respect; they’re home to your photos, your conversations with friends, and yes, your social media addiction, after all.

Alexander McQueen

Most of us can’t afford modern British couture, but perhaps we can sell a few of our guitar pedals and cop this Alexander McQueen Black Graffiti AirPods Pro Case. It features a detachable wristlet strap and a hefty dose of London style.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta went viral on TikTok for its woven, knot-detailed Jodie bag, but the fashion house’s iconic style is also showcased in its tech accessories. Dress your iPhone 14 Pro in protective bright green rubber that features its signature pattern throughout. There’s also an incredibly dope matching AirPods Pro case so your phone and earbuds can be twins.

Burberry

When you think of classic, preppy British style, one designer should come to mind—Burberry. The designs are timeless, especially its classic plaid pattern. It’s common to spot it on its bags and skirts, but we found it on an AirPods Pro and iPhone 14 Pro case.

Maison Kitsune

Your MacBook cost you at least a grand, so might as well protect it in style. This beige Café Kitsuné’ Laptop Pouch is a bargain for the quality at $70, and can fit laptops of up to 16.5”. It’s made of cotton canvas and has an aesthetic embroidered logo.

Maison Margiela

The Maison Margiela’s super-popular Jazz Club fragrance from its Replica line reeks of old money, and so does this Black Croc Phone Pouch made with embossed calfskin leather. It fits all iPhone models, has a silver logo, and even has an adjustable shoulder strap.

Marni

Milan-based fashion house Marni is so effortlessly cool it attracts niche talent like George Clanton, who is a king in the vaporwave scene and modeled for the brand in 2022. We can’t look as dope as him in a tie-dyed pink shearling jacket, but we can have these AirPods Pro cases from the Marni x No Vacancy Inn collaboration in every color.

Moschino

Moschino is the only designer who can get away with showcasing McDonald’s-inspired garb on the runway, and we love it. We can’t seem to locate the iconic french fries phone case, but we spotted a matching burger phone and AirPods Pro case. Show some love for the Big Mac.

Off-White

Luxury streetwear house Off-White makes a lanyard that magnetically connects to AirPods, which is an innovative way to never lose them again (guilty is charged). It’s adjustable and has a jacquard-woven logo print throughout.

Or if you want to camouflage your AirPods from thieves, no one will know they’re in this case.

Prada

We are trying to manifest owning every single tech accessory Prada has in stock, especially the pink bedazzled phone case.

Versace

Booking a trip to the Versace Mansion is on our bucket list, but these tech accessories with the brand’s bold, iconic Medusa logo will fill the void for now. The Black Medusa Chain iPhone 13 Pro Case looks like a legit mini bag with a chunky chain handle, flap, and stud detailing. It makes an eye-catching accessory for hitting the town, and no one will even know it’s your phone!

This case is also in our shopping carts.

Vibe Harslof

Why wear earrings if your AirPods can double as dangly bois? These pearl-adorned AirPod “caps,” almost totally sold out but still found at Garmentory, are 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver with three freshwater pearls per cap. Wear them to any formal function to block out noise—no one will know!

Your tech goes with you everywhere, so you might as well treat it right.

