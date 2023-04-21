The Best Desk Workout Equipment (‘Cause the Grind Never Stops)

Mustering up the energy to hit the gym after a long day of draining Zoom meetings is a Herculean feat. No matter how fried we are at the end of the workday, there’s always a nagging sensation to hit the gym shortly after clocking out. That’s probably because, deep down, we understand that a healthy body is key to a healthy mind (and we’d really like to avoid burnout). On the flipside, ignoring our fitness impulses out of sheer exhaustion and living our lives going from desk to couch after 5 p.m. ain’t it. Fortunately, there’s a modern solution to this particular WFH problem: at-desk workout equipment. It’s 2023, who said you can’t break a sweat while tackling a day’s worth of Slack messages?

Cubii Under Desk Elliptical

This insanely miniature under-desk elliptical allows you to achieve toned legs with its eight resistance levels for added difficulty. It has a built-in digital monitor that tracks strides pedaled, mileage, and calories. It also is a great strength trainer for your calves while binge watching Love Is Blind responding to emails from your boss. It has an impressive 4.6 star average and over 15,000 reviews on Amazon, while also helping to release pent up, nervous energy. “Great for moving more and fidgeting less during Zoom meetings,” a reviewer wrote.

DeskCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal

Whether you’re training for The Tour De France or a casual biker, this adjustable, under-desk bike uses premium magnetic resistance for a smooth ride, meaning it’s “whisper-quiet” for much needed midday tranquility. It has eight resistance settings, along with a five-function LCD display screen that tracks speed and distance. While its 4.6 star average and over 12,000 reviews on Amazon makes it a gem, the fact it’s 30% off makes it urgent to cop.

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

Following doctor’s orders for 10,000 steps a day may sound daunting, but not when you have a literal treadmill under your desk. Besides being viral on TikTok among those in perpetual servitude to corporate America, it has six speed options, a quiet motor for zero distractions while grinding, can operate via remote control, has shock absorption to help minimize knee and ankle pain, and is so compact it can slide under your bed.

FlexiSpot Deskcise Pro V9

TikTok has also made us aware that an ergonomic bike with a desk exists??? This “Deskcise” bike has an adjustable seat, quiet pedaling, wheels for easy transporting, integrated digital display that tracks speed, distance, calories, and time. To make sure your quads burn during a one-on-one call with your boss, it has eight resistance levels to experiment with, not to mention a spacious desk for all your empty coffee mugs.

FlexiSpot Sit2Go F1

While popping a squat in a comfy chair, work on your pedaling. This chair is adjustable, has a breathable mesh backrest, adjustable resistance, and a calorie tracker. You can wheel it around anywhere, or even bring it to the office if you dare (it cycles quietly!). While it’s not on sale on FlexiSpot’s website, Amazon has it discounted at 34% off.

Who knew hustle culture could release endorphins?

