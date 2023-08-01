The Best Dining Chairs (for Holding Court and Hosting Feasts)

When discussing what makes the best dining chair, my colleague put it succinctly: “The best dining chair is couch.” While we couldn’t agree more, we are adults and we do need to provide a proper place for our guests to rest their tuchuses when we invite them over for dinner, game night, or cookbook club. (And no, before you ask, mismatched folding chairs you found on the curb do not count—sorry).

You have no idea what a chic set of dining chairs can do for a room; slender, stackable styles will make small spaces feel much more open and airy, while chunky wooden Japandi or mid-century modern dining chairs help ground larger spaces, and can make the dining room the focal point of your home. You might not think about it on the regular, but let’s face it: All the best times we can remember involve sitting around a big table with family and friends stuffing our faces, drinking to excess, and playing games that leave us in stitches from laughing so hard.

Think of this as our #official guide to the best dining chairs for every style, at every price point. Whether you have a formal dining room you could skate in or a tiny nook for entertaining a few pals, there’s a style for you. We’ve gathered some of the most iconic chair designs (and they’re more affordable cousins) that will have your guests raving about your excellent taste, even if you’re on a Miller High Life budget. Congratulations: Having ample seating automatically transports you to the next level of adulthood—your folks will be proud.

Wishbone Chairs

You know ‘em, you love ’em—it’s the classic Carl Hansen Wishbone Chair. This is the dining chair of chic, sophisticated adults across the globe who can afford to spend $600 on a single dining chair. If that’s you, go off king. (If you’re more comfortable with paying that much for a set of six chairs, don’t worry we got you covered too.)

Ghost chairs

You couldn’t go to any hot new restaurant in the early aughts without being seated upon a Philippe Starck Ghost Chair (shoutout to my first job at Katsuya). That’s because they’re modern, while still being subtle—the design blends into any decor and is super lightweight, and can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Cesca chairs

If you favor Brutalism and the works of Marcel Breuer, you’re no stranger to the Cesca Chair. Designed by Breuer in 1928 and produced by Knoll since the late-’60s, the cantilevered chair with cane detailing is a timeless choice. Thankfully, the style’s iconic stature has inspired other brands to offer similar alternatives to the classic Cesca at a much less brutal price tag.

Shell chairs

Often imitated the instantly recognizable shell chair designed by Charles and Ray Eames was an innovation in fiberglass and wire bending in the 1950s, becoming a staple of mid-century modern design. More contemporary models are now made from 100% post-industrial recycled plastic, helping save approximately 122 tons of plastic per year, according to Knoll. If you’re not financially ready to invest in the real deal, there are plenty of affordable options available while you save up.

Vico Magistretti chairs

Speaking of classic mid-century modern style, Magistretti Chairs are the platonic ideal of a simple dining chair that can integrate itself into any decor style. Thankfully, these Rowan chairs from Urban Outfitters give the same vibe for a lot less cheddar.

Saarinen Tulip chairs

Every hot, cool, financially stable creative we know is working remotely from their Knoll Saarinen (tulip) table (whether it’s authentic or not, they’ll never tell). Whether you’ve got the OG from Knoll, or happen to already own a round dining table and need to find complementary seating, these are a solid, complimentary mod option.

Pierre Jeanneret chairs

Yes, these are the dining chairs Kim Kardashian has in her Axel VerVoordt-designed dining room, and no we don’t expect you to shell out $10,000 for a set of chairs (unless you’re rolling in it, and in that case, stop reading and start snapping those bands). However, if you’re a working stiff and you’re still feeling the effects of inflation (like the rest of us), you can get the same look for a lot less.

Stackable and folding dining chairs

The best option for “cozy” apartments and teeny houses are chairs that fold up or stack, so they can be hidden away when not in use. There are tons of transformable dining tables that can go from bistro-size (for everyday dining) to Last Supper for dinner parties—just grab the extra chairs out of the front closet and boom—instant banquet.

Who knew that chairs would make us so… hungry?

