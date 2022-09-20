Disco Decor Is Taking Over TikTok, So Turn Your Spot Into Studio 54

The home decor shopping algorithm has been such a dime as of late. If you’ve been deep diving into social media apps’ influencer homes, shopping tabs, and hashtags, chances are, you’ve come across the recent resurgence of disco ball decor. The 70s called, and the decade is selling us all their disco balls that’ve been hanging pretty in storage. TikTok has taught us that disco balls don’t have to hang on the ceiling (although we do happily welcome them there) and that the 1970s himbo aesthetic has creeped its way back into the fashion world, while Instagram’s notoriously spot-on shopping algo has started populating our feed with all manner of mirrored objects. Independent sellers and retailers have caught on, and are capitalizing off our dire need for disco energy by making their own variations. Thrifted knick knacks, stained rugs, a painting your mom gifted you from that wine and paint class—that decor feels positively drab next to a glimmering globe. We want our living quarters to dazzle and shine like something straight outta Soul Train.

So, why are the 70s so very back? Probably because we’re longing for simpler times, and could use the serotonin. Plus, “Gimme Gimme Gimme,” “Rasputin,” and “Staying Alive” have become staples of TikTok, so it just makes sense that we want ambiance to match.

Studio 54’s sensational reputation didn’t far outlive its heyday for no reason. Besides people getting down and dirty in the Champagne booths and busting moves everywhere in sight, the club’s lush, party-lit interior is what made it so iconic. To channel that energy into your own abode, here’s the best disco ball decor to make your home just as cool.

Stick to the classics

This wouldn’t be a disco ball decor roundup without the one who started it all. A good ol’ classic disco ball is a 70s-vibes must-have, not to mention a party essential. Be the talk of the town among your friend group with this large model from Wayfair. It’s very lightweight, making it safe to hang above a drunken crowd.

Small boi

For a smaller dose of disco vibes and a more practical option for smaller spaces, this 12” model from B&H will be a crowd pleaser, or just a wonderful swap for a chandelier. It’s a top-seller, with the 8” and 16” sizes already sold out, and like any self-respecting disco ball, it features hundreds of reflective mini panels that reflect white and colored light to fill a room.

Moody disco

Get in the mood with this super easy-to-hang disco ball (it’s battery powered, and only weighs 0.4 pounds) with built-in LED lighting. Purchased two of these for a home dance studio. The colored lights are a nice added touch,” one reviewer on Amazon wrote. You can’t go wrong if you’re looking for some fun party effects.

Never change your water filter again

This disco ice bucket from Z Gallerie has grasped our undivided attention with its main-character glamor. It may be hotter than us, but we’re okay with that as long as it keeps our ice cold. Use it to stock your bar cart or even as a glitzy storage container. Your Tide Pods are officially ready to dance their Saturday night away.

Make your fern shine bright

Keeping your plants alive is a challenge itself, but an eye-catching planter will make you never forget to water your plant children. This disco ball planter from Etsy hangs, or can sit pretty on your floor, while also having a self-watering plastic interior. It’s handmade and will add some much needed shimmer to ya life.

Get groovy on shrooms

Our fungal friends’ psilocybin already makes us feel… groovy, so might as well add some disco shrooms into the mix for good measure. These lightweight styrofoam mushrooms have a glass tile finish and can be yours at a bargain price. Get one in each size (small and large) for a cute centerpiece that’s equal parts cottagecore and The Last Days of Disco.

Mosaic glitz

We can frolic down to the Meatpacking District for contemporary art, sure, but we bet our money that there’s not a disco ball in sight at the white-wall galleries. If you want just the right amount of garishness with your fine art, why not grab this melted disco ball mosaic sculpture from Chairish? Besides being our kind of art, it can rest anywhere in your house—move it around to any room that needs a bump or two of flash.

Dazzling dangly bois

These dangly, red shiny fruits are so cute they haunt us on our Instagram shopping algorithm. We give them permission to live rent-free in our minds as long as they grace our bookshelves with their juicy charm. The small is perfect for perching on an eye-level shelf, while the large will make a striking coffee table centerpiece.

Walk on sequins

Carpets are supposed to be cozy on the toes, but this one gets a free pass because, well, look at it. It’s embroidered with silver sequins to mimic a disco ball, just like the one at Kind Regards on the Lower East Side. No one said decor was going to be comfy.

Cue up the Bee Gees.

Cue up the Bee Gees.

