Best Disposable Weed Vapes: For Smooth Highs, Sweet Flavors, and Stealthy Designs

Disposable vapes are the epitome of convenience. Rolling up a joint or ripping a bowl while on the go isn’t always feasible, and I know I’m not the only one who’s lost a vape battery (more than once), which makes cartridges useless. Gummies are discreet, but they take a little while to kick in, and drinks aren’t the most subtle way to get stoned.

Disposable weed vapes are a versatile solution to these problems, so you can smoke on the go and get that immediate high. These vapes can contain a surprisingly wide range of cannabinoids and compounds, from classic Delta-9 THC to THCP to HHC and beyond. It can be tough to know what you’re getting, especially if the lab reports are dizzying for you to decode. That’s why I’m here!

These are my favorite disposable vapes I’ve tested from some of the top brands (and some lesser-known ones) in the cannabis industry. I chose them based on the concentrate formula, the high, the flavors, and the vape’s design, and there’s one for every stoner.

Best Disposable Weed Vapes

Best THCa Disposable Vape: Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape

For anyone who just wants a classic high and a familiar strain in their disposable vape, the Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape is the right choice. With 50% THCa and 15% CBD, it offers a traditional stoned feeling that most regular users will be comfortable with. You’re not getting Delta-8, Delta-10, THCP, or any of the other cannabinoids that you might be wary of. THCa simply turns into Delta-9 THC once it’s heated (as in, once you take a hit), so no synthetics or surprises here.

The high is just as it should be for a Sour Diesel concentrate, one of the most popular strains. The hybrid formula provides an uplifting, cerebral experience that energizes you. It’s wonderful for physical activities or social situations, but the dose of CBD keeps you from feeling too anxious. You also get that go-to Sour Diesel flavor, which is gassy and punchy. It’s a little skunky, with some chemical notes that you can’t ignore.

All of Mood’s disposable vapes are sleek and slender, with an all-black, compact design that you can easily take anywhere. The style is simple and functional, with two heat settings and a little LED screen. If you want a disposable that doesn’t use an excess of plastic, this is a stellar option.

Best Delta-8 Disposable Vape: Hometown Hero Banana Cream Disposable Vape

The best Delta-8 vape here is also one of the best-tasting disposable vapes that I’ve tried. The Hometown Hero Banana Cream Disposable Vape is formulated to be about 42% Delta-8 THC and 33% HHC. To simplify things, I’m considering it a Delta-8 vape, but HHC does punch up the high, so keep that in mind. It’s not crazy strong, so it can be suitable for moderate users.

You’ll experience a pick-me-up in your mood, giving you a happier feeling without making you too hazy or foggy. It also doesn’t come with many side effects, like sleepiness, giggles, or munchies. Instead, you get a steady and lucid high that keeps you present, so you won’t be floating off to Never Neverland. You get a boost of energy while still feeling calm, ideal for frustrating family dinners or weird work events.

The flavor here is delightful. It tastes like a scoop of banana ice cream or a sip of banana smoothie, with a distinct banana flavor and creamy notes that soften the profile. This vape creates big puffs of smoke, so be careful not to rip it too hard. Or rip it like a maniac if you want a super quick and strong head high. The design is straightforward, so no learning curve with this one.

Best THCa Diamonds Disposable Vape: Koi Baja Blast THCa Diamonds Vape

I’ve never been a big Taco Bell person, but this vape has turned me into a Baja Blast lover. Amazingly, the Koi Baja Blast THCa Diamonds Vape truly tastes like the Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda, with that sweet and cool taste that hits like a tropical breeze.

You get hints of light fruit flavors with just a tinge of marshmallow, offering a complex and brilliant flavor profile. The more you hit it, the more flavors you notice, like whispers of vanilla, lemon, and lime. It rivals some of my favorite weed strains (and maybe a Baja Blast itself).

The high from this is just as fun, giving you a serious dose of the giggles and a talkative mood. It’s the ultimate THCa diamonds vape for hanging out with your favorite people and getting new inside jokes together. With 37% THCa and 35% Delta-8 THC, plus 5% THCP, it’s a strong formula that is not to be trifled with. Beginners, beware. Heavy users, get in the car, we’re going to Taco Bell. THCP is extra strong and can be hit or miss for me, but this is for sure a hit.

The actual vape isn’t as sleek as some other modern options, with a colorful mouthpiece and splashy logo that makes it more playful. But it’s still lowkey enough to keep in your pocket. And that fun vibe matches the high perfectly, because this vape doesn’t want you to take life too seriously.

Best XL Disposable Vape: Koi Slurricane THC Vape

Sometimes, the biggest things come in little packages. The Koi Slurricane THC Vape contains a whopping 5g of concentrate, which is formulated using mostly Delta-8 THC, with a little THCP, and then a small medley of THC variants. It’s safe to refer to this as a Delta-8 vape, but thanks to the THCP, it does produce a stronger high than most D8-only products.

Slurricane is an indica strain, and this hits a little more upbeat than most indicas, but is still beautifully soothing. You get a decent body high that makes you feel heavy and relaxed, but it won’t put you to sleep. It’s sensational for settling in to watch a good movie or enjoying lowkey dinner with your boo. You might feel a little silly, but you probably won’t be too keen on socializing a bunch, so it’s not a party vape.

It tastes just like Slurricane flower, probably because it’s made with the same natural terpenes! It’s like a grape soda that’s evaporated into hempy smoke, giving you a juicy and rich taste. The berry-coded vape hits smooth, with big, white puffs of smoke that won’t irritate your lungs or throat. And despite containing 5g, it’s actually one of the smaller disposable on the market. Plus, I love the supple silicone material that’s cozy to hold.

Best Disposable Vape for Sleep: Mood Triple Zzz Disposable Vape

Getting ready for bed? The Mood Triple Zzz Disposable Vape is a snoozy companion. It’s actually a Delta-8 vape, with about 60% Delta-8, 11% CBN, and 15% CBD. This combo creates a soothing high that won’t make you feel stoned out of your mind. It’s not energizing or giggly or munchy. It just helps calm your mind and take the edge off so you can settle into sleep. However, unlike some other cannabis sleep products, you won’t feel any ripple effects in the morning, meaning no grogginess.

The flavor reminds me of Earl Grey tea, which lends itself well to the whole bedtime vibe. Pair this with a cup of Sleepytime tea, and you’ll be off to dreamland in no time. You get notes of citrus, flowers, and spices, making for a complex and distinct taste. It balances on the line between sweet and earthy for a refined flavor.

Like all the Mood disposable vapes, the design is perfectly simple and straightforward. Be careful not to lose this vape among the comforters and pillows. It’s thin and compact with an all-black look and basic LED screen. Nothing complicated or confusing. Which is ideal because the last thing you want at bedtime is a puzzling vape. With smooth, medium-sized hits, it’s suitable for beginners and heavy users trying to get to sleep.

Best Discreet Disposable Vape: Tre House Texas Peach Cobbler THCa Vape

The Tre House Texas Peach Cobbler THCa Vape is a tiny vape with a rectangular shape that’s easy to hide in your pocket, purse, or palm. It’s actually smaller than the palm of your hand, so it’s excellent if you need to get high on the downlow. The concentrate is made with Delta-9 THCa, which turns into Delta-9 THC when heated, and also contains Delta-8 THC. It’s actually way more Delta-8, with about 450mg compared to the 130mg of Delta-9 THCa.

This means it creates a pretty upbeat high, rather than a sleepy or soothing vibe. You get a euphoric feel, but it’s a focused and level-headed high. There’s not a strong sense of haziness, offering a clearer experience. It certainly leans toward a sativa feel, and can also give you an inspired, creative mindset. The link between creativity and cannabis is fuzzy, but I find that this vape gives me the fun and carefree energy that’s just right for drawing, writing, or even just watching a mind-bending movie.

This is also one of the best-tasting disposable vapes, absolutely nailing the peach cobbler taste. The initial hit is distinctly peachy, with a juicy and nectarous profile. All the right notes on there: Honey, oats, cinnamon, butter, vanilla, apricot, and spices. It leans into the warmth of that cobbler, which is hard to resist. The smoke can be a little tickly, so start with slow hits to see how you feel.

Best-Tasting Vape: Hometown Hero Cereal Milk Disposable Vape

So many of the disposable vapes I’ve tried have been scrumptious, but the Hometown Hero Cereal Milk Disposable Vape has a standout flavor. Much like Cereal Milk flower, the vape has a sugary, creamy taste that impresses. You can taste hints of rice cereal, marshmallow, milk, and vanilla. If you’re not wowed on the inhale, just wait for the exhale, because that’s where these flavors come out and sit on your tongue.

It also creates dramatic clouds of smoke, so hit it softly at first. It’s easy to take massive rips and really smoke up the room. The vape is small but mighty, with a simple silhouette and milky white color that reflects the flavor profile and strain. It doesn’t have any complex or fancy features, keeping things beautifully simple.

The concentrate is actually mostly HHC, which isn’t a common central cannabinoid in disposables, at least not yet. HHC is usually made by synthesizing CBD. It’s not as strong as Delta-9, but it can still hit hard. With about 41% Delta-8 THC and 44% HHC, this vape creates a soft, goofy, and clear high. It’s somewhat easygoing, so beginners and moderate users can give it a try. And with cozy, floaty body sensations, it stays true to the Cereal Milk strain.

