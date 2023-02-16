Give Your Pet the Best Boots for Surviving Bad Weather (or the Apocalypse)

In most parts of the US, this winter has brought an extra-fun combination of slush, ice, cold rain, and—if you’ve got a dog—muddy paws. Putting shoes on a dog that really doesn’t want you messing with their steeze can be trying, to say the least. But if you’ve ever had a dog track wet, gray mud across your Persian rug, you know that sometimes making your dog wear shoes is truly the only solution (and probably feels better on their feet than the ice-cold concrete. Enter the best dog boots and shoes, so you don’t have to hunch there cursing out your four-legged family member for not standing the f**k still while you get ready to take them out for a stroll.

I’m sure there are plenty of boomers out there that will tell you about how, back in their day, there was no such thing as dog shoes—but they also were on prescription uppers and gave their children booze when they couldn’t sleep, so… take their input with a grain of salt. Here in the 21st century, we’re here to tell you that your little schnitzel’s paws are sensitive to extreme heat and cold (think about walking on bare asphalt in the summer heat or freezing temps), and can easily get cut up from salt on the sidewalk (or rocky terrain, if you like to take your four-legged bestie on hikes or nature walks). A word to the wise before you get shopping: The key to a proper fit is actually measuring your dog’s paws. I know, I know, but trust me—you’ll be glad you traced their paw on a piece of paper when you don’t have to return your third pair of ill-fitting boots.

While there are plenty of options on the market, these are the eight best dog boots for keeping your pet’s paws safe from the elements (plus a few thrown in just for their eye-catching good looks).

Muttluks

These all-weather boots are at the top of the list, inspiring rave reviews across the web. The sock-like style makes it easy to pull on and off your pooch’s foot, and a Velcro strap provides extra security. Made from water and wind-proof fabric, They’re fleece-lined for extra coziness, and contain a leather sole that is much more flexible than stiff rubber on puppy paws. One five-star reviewer claimed that they “have never had dog shoes that successfully stayed on [their] Golden Retriever’s feet until now.” I’d call that a ringing endorsement, considering the amount of times I personally have had to go hunting in deep snow for one lost shoe. The reviewer explains that after “an entire winter of Chicago snow storms, climbing on rocks, running on grass and asphalt, these shoes have never fallen off,” but warns to “be sure to tighten the straps fully.”

QUMY dog shoes

With almost 25,000 reviews on Amazon, these bad boys are a top seller for good reason. Not only do they come in eight different sizes to accommodate dogs from 18 to 88 pounds, they also come in six color options—including leopard print. The wide opening on these shoes makes these super easy to slip on, and the two reflective Velcro straps (excellent for taking night walks) make it super easy to adjust the fit to your dog’s paw. Don’t be like this regretful reviewer who “tried to be lazy and go out in -12 without the boots today.” Sadly, his pooch “didn’t make it more than 3 minutes,” and the owner “had to carry his full 53-pound [dog] home.” Thankfully QUMY’s shoes “[made] a HUGE difference…put the boots on and did attempt number two, super happy dog.”

The best boots for small dogs

While they are the perfect size for being carried around like a tiny prince or princess all day (and deserve to be!), even the tiniest of dogs needs protection on their petite paws. While our first two picks are great for a wide variety of sizes, if you’ve got just a lil guy, these bad boys are the perfect fit. With a zipper (for easy application) and Velcro for added stability, “this product is brilliant,” as one reviewer states. They’re also pretty stylish, if we do say so, available in an array of hypebeast-y mesh prints.

The best waterproof dog shoes

While Pawz are the only disposable option of the bunch, they are also biodegradable, so you don’t have to feel bad about destroying the planet just for Fido’s comfort. While they aren’t the most durable (they can break if your dog desperately needs a nail trim), they are super easy to slip on, stay on incredibly well, and will keep your pet’s feet dry and clean.

The most stylish dog shoes

If you live in a relatively moderate climate, maybe you’re not so worried about the durability of a dog shoe, but more about its potential to complete a ‘fit. If this sounds familiar, there are plenty of dog shoes that are more focused on style than seasonal weather. Check out these sneakers, “skate shoes,” and even Crocs that will put the “beast” in “hypebeast” for every canine influencer.

Tally ho to you and your best friend.

