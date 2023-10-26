The Best Men’s Down Coats for Tailgating, Commuting, and Surviving Winter

As someone who grew up in sunny southern California, I did not have the quintessential East Coast experience of having to wear a down coat over my Halloween costume or being shoved into a big puffy snowsuit like Randy. I wore a sweatshirt to school on even the chilliest days and my mental vision of a down coat was George Costanza in his Gore-Tex, so I was in for a pretty rude awakening upon moving to New York and experiencing “scary cold” for the first time. All of that is to say, when looking for a winter coat that is warm (warm enough for a weak Angeleno) and stylish (we don’t sacrifice ‘fits for fear of frostbite), I am pretty much the expert.

But what makes down coats so covetable, and often pricey? It’s sort of a two-parter. For one, duck or goose down is incredibly warm, but it is also time-consuming to cultivate, and its production can be harmful to animals. There are now a ton of brands using recycled or ethically-sourced down, though they’re still in the minority compared to the mass-produced stuff. But don’t worry; if you can’t shell out a whole paycheck for a coat, there are plenty of affordable down and down-alternative options that will have you steezing without feeling freezing.

You also don’t want to look like every other Ken going to their job at the bank in their matching Canada Goose parkas with the fur hoods. You want to look as cool as you feel warm—it’s pretty simple. And whether you’re ready for a grown-up investment coat with a price tag to match or an entry-level puffer to carry you through the next half-dozen winters, we’ve got down coats for men of every aesthetic—be that big pants, little shirt; big shirt, little pants; or big pants, big shirt.

We kid, but really do have a slew of stylish and affordable down jackets and vegan parkas to keep your extremities warm whether you’re hitting the slopes, braving a tailgate in a snowstorm, or just navigating the mean streets of [insert metropolis here].

The best down jackets

North Face

An undeniable classic, the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is never going out of style, so this is one purchase you can be sure of. The reissue is inspired by the original 90s design, but made of 100-percent recycled fabrics, with a 700-fill down and stowable hood. You’re basically getting an investment piece for less than $350 when similar lifetime jackets run over a grand, so you can afford to spruce up the rest of your fall wardrobe.

Marmot

When I think of Marmot, I think of my cousin who’s a neurologist and lives in Connecticut. The vibe is quiet luxury—coats for people who know they have money in the bank and don’t have to parade around in a giant logo-emblazoned parka. Marmot’s super packable, lightweight parka has the same fill-power as the North Face Nuptse, but can be smooshed into a tiny ball for travel. It’s great for exercising outdoors and perfect for layering. (Marmot is also currently offering a 30% off sitewide sale.)

Lululemon

If you’re thinking I didn’t know Lululemon made puffers, know that it was a surprise for all of us. I actually stumbled upon the popular Wunder Puff organically, in the wild and before the pandemic, but almost couldn’t bring myself to bite the bullet, since I had then only known the brand for its yoga pants and sports bras. Fast forward five years, and we now know Luluemon makes tons of kick-ass jawns, like one VICE editor’s fave boxer-briefs, as well as incredibly warm and durable puffers. The Wunder Puff is still the coat I reach for most winter days.

Uniqlo

When it comes to reliable basics, we’re pretty loyal to Uniqlo. It’s never let us down, and we especially like the brand’s Ultra Light Down Jacket because it’s sort of the best of both worlds—lightweight and condensable, while having that wide-quilt stitching that gives it a bigger, bulkier look. Plus, it’s got a 750-power fill, which is quite warm, considering this jacket is just under $80.

Patagonia

Duh, Patagonia’s on the list. We would be remiss not to mention at least one of the brand’s down styles that has a cult-like reputation. While there’s a ton of styles to choose from, we think the most underrated and versatile is the brand’s down pullover. It’s made with a NetPlus nylon shell crafted from recycled fishing nets and traceable down insulation, which provides “goose-friendly warmth,” according to the brand.

Arc’teryx

It’s no secret we stan Arc’teryx, but the brand can get pretty pricy. That’s why we like the Cerium Jacket. It’s a great entry-level piece, so you can get fits off without freezing—or going broke. The style was recently updated, and according to Arc’teryx, has been “refined for optimal fit and efficiency [and] utilizes more sustainable materials while delivering the same outstanding warmth-to-weight ratio.”

Taion

If your worst fear is turning into a walking demolition ball like Costanza in his puffy coat, the design for TAION’s insulated down work jacket might be for you. It’s based on a traditional denim trucker jacket, with the benefit of added 850-fill power insulation. You’ll look (and be) sleek while staving off frostbite.

The best down alternative coats

If you’re vegan, or just have a soft spot for ducks and geese, there are a ton of coats out there using synthetic and recycled materials that are just as warm as down, without the environmental impact. They also tend to be on the more affordable side, and the good news is that three of our all-time favorite brands are making excellent down-alternatives.

L.L. Bean

The PrimaLoft Packaway jacket from L.L. Bean literally uses NASA technology. We’re serious—it’s called Aerogel, and it’s the world’s lightest material. The shell and lining are made from a 100-percent-recycled ripstop polyester and the entire jacket weighs less than a pound—no overweight baggage fees for you, dude.

Quince

Not only is Quince’s Hybrid Insulated jacket affordable-as-hell, it’s also made from 100-percent-recycled materials. Unlike the majority of puffers, it has a smooth, unquilted outer layer, in case you absolutely hate the Stay-Puft Marsmallow man, and everything reminds you of him.

Everlane

Last, but certainly not least is Everlane’s ReNew Long Parka. If you want more coverage and a ton of pockets, this bad boy is an excellent option. Usually, the more material, the higher the price, but this jacket (made from 100-percent-recycled fabric, with recycled high-performance PrimaLoft insulation), is only $209. Plus it’s a simple, unfussy design that is sure to go with absolutely anything.

Don’t forget your beanie!

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.