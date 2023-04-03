The Best Dressers for Every Aesthetic (and Budget) in the Bedroom

Few pieces of furniture can make your life less of a living hell better than a great bedroom dresser. Once upon our early twenties, we were stacking milk crates and collecting street furniture to house our jawn, but now that we’re tax paying (if anyone asks), grown hot people with happy houseplants and tailored pants, it’s time to upgrade the bunk IKEA dresser that leans like it belongs in Pisa.

“Where does one find a cheap dresser that looks expensive?” you may wonder, tangled up in the Stüssy T-shirts on your floordrobe; “How do I navigate the waters of tall dressers, small dressers, wood dressers, and dressers that might come alive at night?” Luckily, that’s why we’re still here underneath your bed to help you find the best non-fuggo commodes for every budget, whether you’re in search of a mid-century modern dresser, a dresser that costs less than a boozy lobster dinner for two, or a one-of-a-kind vintage piece that will make you look like a cultured, well-traveled sailor.

Warm up that Amex, and let’s find you the perfect dresser.

The best affordable dressers under $300

If your budget is $300 max, this MCM five-drawer dresser has high ratings on Amazon from nearly 100 reviewers, including one who writes, “It is just the right size for a small space. The color is true to the description. All the pieces were in perfect condition.”

This six-foot tall white dresser has a five-star average rating on Amazon, and is also a clutch space-saver for people with less square footage. The silver-colored knobs are a classic, but you could always swap them for some amber glass knobs (to pay homage to the color of your energy).

Wayfair is also home to plenty of cheap dressers that look spensi, such as this Googie-legged steed for under $300 that looks like it rolled out of Don Draper’s office.

… Or, you could forgo the need for knobs at all with this six-drawer dresser from Wayfair that is a whopping 63% off. As one reviewer writes, “It’s made of all wood so it’s very sturdy and made of good material so I have a feeling it will last a long time.”

The best affordable dressers under $600

Next to your bed frame, a solid dresser is going to be one of the most important investment pieces you bring into the bedroom, and there’s not much point in buying a dresser with all the stability of a Jenga tower, even if it seems like a steal. If you’re looking for a multi-tasking dresser to optimize space in a smaller apartment, Urban Outfitters’ Stanley commode doubles as a dresser and a standing desk.

This mid-century modern style dresser is actually from Amazon, which has a surprisingly rad selection of MCM and Japandi furniture; it’s just under $400, comes in a black or white lacquer finish, and has caned detailing that makes it look it like an estate sale find from one of Tony Duquette’s homes instead of Bezosland. The heaux will never know.

This West Elm dupe (is $700 cheaper than the real thing)

Absolutely no one is asking, but, yes, we would sell one of our lesser-used toes to run up our credit cards at West Elm with no consequences. Until then, we’ll be sniffing out West Elm dupes such as this well-rounded dresser, which is an almost exact replica of its head-turning Penelope dresser, but way cheaper at $599 instead of $1,299.

You’re a Gemini

Congratulations. There’s a chic MCM dresser with your name on it at West Elm, and it’s $130 off right now. The walnut dresser comes in both white and natural wood colorways, and was designed with one of the more unique, minimalist drawer pull systems we’ve seen. Very J.B. Blunk.

Scout vintage and used furniture sites

Last but not least, don’t forget to scout some of our favorite vintage and used furniture sites for deals on one-of-a-kind commodes. We’ve been fans of the resale site Kaiyo for a long time, because it offers affordable, easy shipping and white glove delivery, which means you’re a mere click away from taking home this Cocaine Decor dream dresser.

If your aesthetic is a little more Home Union-meets-Minimalism-meets-Japandi, we suggest this six-drawer stunner, which would look *chef’s kiss* with a Noguchi-style lamp dangling beside the mirror.

The cherry on top? No-slip grip furniture pads.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.