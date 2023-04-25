The Best Drinking Games to Play at Your Next Party (or Family Reunion)

Listen, we love linking up with our friends and letting loose with a White Claw or espresso martini as much as the next person, but lightly buzzed small talk can only go on for so long before you’re trying to find excuses to leave the function. Forget card tricks—keeping the night alive is a skill every party host should have.

Short of dropping a disco ball and blasting this 50 Cent and Bee Gees mashup of “Stayin’ Alive,” the best way to keep the party going is some good ol’ fashioned (responsible) drinking games. No, Monopoly isn’t on the list (unless you like ending your nights out with a few ruined friendships). Instead, we found a mix of games that hit all the right notes of nostalgia, edginess, and class. Crack open a cold one and let’s play.

Drinking roulette

Sure, a night out in Las Vegas has its charm, but your very own spinning roulette wheel to show off is fuego. This drinking game set includes a 12-inch wheel, two balls, and 16 numbered shot glasses. To play, just spin and whosoever number it lands on takes a shot.

Roll the dice

Literally shake things up by deciding whether someone is gonna take a sip, chug, or get spared. The game comes with two leather cups, 12 dice, and two “punish the dice.” It’s also 31% off—hell yeah.

A lit beer pong set

Speaking of beer pong, we couldn’t talk about drinking games without including this classic. Since we’re long separated from our college days at this point, it’s high time to kick things up a notch. Sure, you’ve played with Solo cups in a frat house basement, but have you ever played beer pong with LED cups and glow-in-the-dark… balls? With this popular set, you get six pong balls, 22 red and blue LED lights, and 22 cups. Just stick the lights on the bottom of the cups to brighten up your [insert cheap light beer].

Jenga, but for stoners

You already know (and love?) Jenga for its low-tech but high-intensity action. What sets this version apart is that it’s designed to get the conversation going, featuring prompts (perfect for drinking games or—more specifically—smoke sessions) that should get people thinking and conversation flowing. As Uncommon Goods eloquently puts it: “How high can you go?”.

Better than poker

Want to flex your knowledge (while killing your brain cells with booze)? This game features 180 trivia questions and four shot glasses. If you answer correctly, you pour a shot for someone. If you answer wrong… you know the drill.

Okay, the party is over…get outta our house!

