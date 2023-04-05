The Best Duffel Bags (for Wherever Your Travels Take You)

We’ve all been there: You’re packing for a long weekend away, and while you could wheel out the trusty Away suitcase, you’re also debating whether or not you need to even bring the rolling luggage in the first place. Of course, a tote bag probably won’t fit the bill either. While brands like L.L. Bean produce top-tier travel totes that have plenty of storage, even the roomiest models generally lack enough room for all the essentials you’d bring on anything longer than a single overnight trip. (That’s not even considering the tote bags that are great for a grocery run or a trip to a bookshop, but lack the room for anything more than a few bags of chips or a stack of magazines) When picking your luggage, avoid the “Beamer, Benz, or Bentley”-esque dilemma and keep things simple with something right in the storage sweet spot; you can’t go wrong with a great duffel (or as it is sometimes spelled, “duffle”) bag.

Fundamentally simple in design, the quintessential duffel bag is just a barrel of cloth with a zip closure, adorned by two sturdy hand-carry straps on the top, and is named for the Belgian town of Duffel in which it was allegedly created. While OG designs are usually built out of cotton canvas, modern innovations have turned what’s effectively a basic cloth bag into a feat of weather-resistant, multi-functional design. Today, it’s not a stretch to have a duffel bag that can double as a backpack, fold into itself like a packable piece of outerwear, or have as many storage options (shout out to internal stash pockets) as a traditional rolling suitcase. Stop struggling with trying to chuck your heavy hardshell into the overhead bin—you’ve got options. Whether you’re packing for a week or just the weekend, here’s a few of our favorite duffel bags.

Herschel Novel Duffle

Let’s start with the basics. Herschel Supply Co. has been a longtime staple on college campuses and at Urban Outfitters locations, and for good reason; with a simplified, stripped-down design aesthetic, Herschel Supply Co.’s bags feel like something you might have dug out of the bottom of your parents’ closet (with plenty of thoughtful small touches that make its bags feel contemporary). For a crisp $100, the standard-sized Novel Duffle is a solid bet for weekend trips. Featuring 42.5 liters of storage, it’s the epitome of a classic, zip-top duffel, with slight tweaks like a U-shaped shoe pocket at the base (which is perfect for segregating dirty laundry away from clean clothes while still on the road) and an internal pocket for holding small intangibles—like your phone charger or toothbrush—that might otherwise get swallowed up in your bag. While the mainline Novel is a reliable bet, if you’re someone who needs a little bit more storage (or travels with a big laptop) the Tech Novel is—as the name suggests—perfect for carrying your tech securely wherever you go. Slightly larger than the standard Novel, it has many of the sample features, but stands apart thanks to a separate… well, a padded tech pocket that’s large enough to fit a 16-inch laptop. This is on top of little touches—including a trolley sleeve for use with rolling suitcases, and magnetic carry straps.

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag

We’ve already sung the praises of this beloved bag—and for good reason. As its name implies, Patagonia’s Black Hole series can hold a helluva lot of stuff, featuring gorpy details that ensure this bag could likely survive a trip into a black hole (or, you know, a harrowing voyage through several major US airports) and make it back with all of its contents intact. When deciding what Black Hole bag to buy, the first thing to consider is sizing. While the 55-liter option is good for a long weekend, the 70-liter Black Hole Duffel is able to “easily [swallow] a week’s worth of stuff,” making it a better option for longer vacations or accommodating tons of bulkier items. (For some personal experience: On a recent trip from Austin, TX to Denver, CO, the larger 70-liter model would have been an ideal choice, given that I needed to pack plenty of sweaters, pants and outerwear as I flew from a city hovering around 80 degrees Fahrenheit to one that was sitting just above freezing temperatures). As expected, this Patagonia product is all about functionality and durability—regardless of the conditions. The exterior is made from a TPU-laminated, weather- and abrasion-resistant nylon, boasts a padded base, and can convert into a backpack for more comfortable, on-the-go carrying options. No matter what size you opt for—with its variety of storage channels and straightforward (but multi-functional) build—the Black Hole Duffel is one companion you’ll be happy to travel with.

Away Large Everywhere Bag

You know Away for its airport-dominating rolling suitcases (seriously—next time you go to the airport, count how many Away bags you see; we bet you’ll hit the double-digits before even making it through TSA), but that’s not all that it has up its sleeves interior zip pockets. Away’s Everywhere Bag series comes in three different sizes, ranging from the original’s 20-liter capacity to the Large Everywhere Bag’s 38-liter capacity. For your money, the Large Everywhere bag is the best bet, given that it works as a standalone, long weekend bag—or pairs elegantly as an extension to your already-existing (Away) rolling luggage. From the jump this bag stands out thanks to its clamshell design; unlike other duffel bags that have a single zip that runs along the top of the barrel, the Everywhere Bag opens up completely, making packing and accessing your stuff a cinch. With multiple interior zip pockets, a sizable main compartment, and an exterior laptop sleeve (which should hold computers up to around 15-inches), there’s plenty of packing space. Speaking of the exterior, the water-resistant nylon shell means you don’t need to freak out when the dude in the seat next to you wakes up from a nap and spills his coffee all over your bag.

L.L. Bean Adventure Rolling Duffle Bag

OK, this is the one you want when it’s time to pull out the big guns. Let’s say you’re heading out for an extended stay, and want the simplicity of a duffel bag—but the convenience of a rolling suitcase. At well under $200, it’s hard to top L.L. Bean’s Adventure Rolling Duffle Bag—especially when you realize it boasts 90 liters of storage capacity. We’ve already shown love for a few different iconic pieces from the Maine-based outfitter, and this duffel lines up perfectly with L.L. Bean’s commitment to well-made, yet affordable, gear. Those aren’t just empty words; redesigned with input from customers, the bag has been “tested for 24 hours in our deep freeze,” undergone a 50-foot simulated drag test for abrasion-resistance, and held against 120 PSI of water pressure (the same as a fire hose) for water-resistance. When we say this bag can handle the rigors of travel—we’re not kidding. From the 420-denier, polyurethane-coated nylon exterior and the toboggan platform base to the reinforced zippers and no-tip design, there’s a reason why “adventure” is in the name. For extra style points (and to make sure you’re grabbing your duffel), nothing says “L.L. Bean” quite like adding your own monogram.

Rothco Canvas Double Strap Duffle Bag

Forged in the fires of my parent’s trip-packing lineage, the first ever duffel bag I used was a bare-bones, hand-me-down, top-load duffel that previously belonged to my father’s older brother. Picked up while serving in the military, the duffel bag was the definition of “no-frills,” but its utilitarian build made it easy to pack, and easy to carry. While most modern-day travelers are going to want something that’s a little more design-forward, this is the type of duffel bag that could easily be used to store or carry just about anything (when it’s not holding your stuff on your latest vacation). Rothco—a brand most shoppers probably recognize from their local Army/Navy surplus store—has its own take on the classic G.I. staple. The top-load design—while less common than a zip closure—optimizes more space than you might think, turning a fairly spartan design into something you’ll actually want to use again and again. This particular bag design from Rothco—coming in just under 90 liters of storage—levels up the traditional look with integrated backpack straps and exterior snap pocket.

Throw one of these over your shoulder, and soldier on.

