The Best Dutch Ovens (for Making Soups, Stews, Braises, and Fried Pickles)

Dutch ovens are an integral part of home cooking. You can never have too many—I have a ton of ‘em—though you really only need one great Dutch oven to take your food to the next level. And when you do find that perfect fit, you form a relationship that’ll last for years (or, let’s be honest, even decades).

Dutch ovens can simmer, fry, braise, and boil. They’re great for stews, soups, pastas, big ol’ hunks of meat, and even baking bread. You can use the Dutch oven on the stovetop and in the oven. It’s the ultimate “set it and forget it” piece of cookware. If I added up all the hours I’ve spent drinking wine and playing Smashing Pumpkins songs on guitar while a Dutch oven simmered some bangin’ gumbo, chili, or Bolognese (I literally made a four hour bad boy Bolo last night), it would total, uh… many hours. Dutch ovens are great for this kind of cooking because they’ve super heavy, so they can hold a lot of heat and distribute it evenly, meaning your chili isn’t going to get burnt if you simmer it for hours the way it might if you were cooking it in a thinner metal pot. Because of the Dutch oven’s versatility, it’ll quickly eclipse many of your other pots and pans; it’s sort of like a great knife in that way, i.e., when you find the Dutch oven that you truly vibe with, you’ll just use it for everything.

I can tell you stories, from tragic to beautiful, about every Dutch oven I’ve ever owned; to that effect, I am basically the Rob Gordon of Dutch ovens. Instead, I’ll tell you that my favorite is the 7.5-quart Made In enameled cast iron Dutch oven. The one I have is an absolutely gorgeous deep blood orange color that still looks as vibrant as the day I got it, and the attractive cream enamel inside doesn’t have a single scratch or stain in sight… and I’ve burned some stuff in this thing. I’ve taken this Dutch oven on vacations with me—literally, it’s crossed state lines. In fact, my Dutch oven has traveled more than some of my friends have (and I probably spend more time with it than I do with most of my friends, LOL).

Anyway, as incredible and beloved as that single piece of cookware is, I must show some love to the other amazing cookware out there as well, because there are sincerely a ton of great Dutch ovens on the market, at every price point. Here are our favorites.

Lodge

As far as affordable, attractive, straightforward Dutch ovens go, the enameled Lodge 6-quart is unquestionably a GOAT. At almost 14 pounds it’s a big dog for sure, but it’s not as beefy as some other, bulkier Dutch ovens; this makes it an excellent option for the home cook who isn’t trying to lug 17 to 20 pounds of iron just to make some dang pasta. I made so much bread with this thing during the pandemic, and it’s definitely what I recommend when people are starting to get into bread and don’t want to spend $300 on a Challenger pan (which is worth it, for the record). It’s got over 30,000 reviews on Amazon with an 4.8-star average for a reason.

Made In

The Made In 7.5-quart Dutch oven is beautiful and will never let you down. I love using it every single time. Its soft oval shape makes it perfect for thick pasta sauces, gumbos, and beans—it gives everything space to mingle, and makes stirring super easy. There’s something magical about the density of the iron and enamel of its base—it’s powerful enough to thoroughly cook the thickest of stews without burning them, but somehow also keeps a light, delicate touch when all you’ve got is tablespoon of butter and finely chopped onions and garlic.

Staub

I also love the Staub 5-quart tall Cocotte—it’s a bit taller than your average Dutch oven, making it good for more splatter-prone dishes, as well as deep frying. Made in France and oven safe up to 900 degrees (500 degrees with lid on), Staub’s cast iron 7-quart is seriously heavy as hell, and will truly have your back with whatever you’re making.

Great Jones

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Great Jones’ Dutch oven looks like it should be starring in a Wes Anderson movie. It’s just a cute little (and by little, I mean it weighs a heaping 15 pounds), 6.75-quart oven that looks as good on the stove as it does on your dining room table. It’s suitable for all stovetops (even induction) and is designed to perfectly fit a roast chicken.

Le Creuset

You know the godfather of French cookware’s gonna be on this list, since it’s the OG in terms of eye-catching colors, handcrafted enameled cast iron, and generally high quality materials that conduct and trap heat super efficiently. But if you want proof that this legacy brand’s beloved Dutch oven is a monster, take it from Amazon reviewer EastEnder: “I own this Dutch oven and it is the workhorse in my kitchen. From braising to stews, sauces and baking this pot doesn’t give up. I find Le Creuset is the gold standard in Dutch ovens and this 5.5-quart one meets the challenge every time… you won’t regret this purchase.”

Take it from me: With the right Dutch oven, “Gumbo again???” will become “Gumbo again!!!”

